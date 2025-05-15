Spectrotel Managed SD-WAN Solution Wins 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEPTUNE, N.J., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading provider of managed network services, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award by TMC for the fifth consecutive year.

As a comprehensive Managed Network Services Provider (MNSP), Spectrotel delivers highly adaptable and scalable solutions tailored to each customer’s environment. The company’s flexible SD-WAN portfolio includes Secure SD-WAN, hybrid SD-WAN, and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) options—enabling customers to choose the deployment model that aligns with their current needs while laying the foundation for long-term transformation. This adaptability ensures the right level of security, control, and performance is applied from the edge to the cloud.

“Spectrotel’s adaptive approach helps customers stay agile, secure, and future-ready,” said Todd Walsh, Director of Product Management at Spectrotel. “Whether it's SD-WAN, hybrid architectures, or full SASE, we enable organizations to modernize their networks without complexity.”

Spectrotel’s Secure SD-WAN offering delivers powerful connectivity backed by centralized orchestration, built-in security, real-time visibility, and fully managed lifecycle services—from solution design and implementation to continuous monitoring and optimization. The result is a seamless, low-risk experience that reduces operational burden while maximizing network performance and resilience.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from TMC for the fifth year in a row,” said Terri Vaccarino, SVP of Product and Marketing at Spectrotel. “This award reflects our continued investment in customer-centric innovation. Our Secure SD-WAN solution continues to evolve to support digital transformation, multi-cloud adoption, and the demands of the hybrid workforce.”

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate innovation, vision, and excellence in delivering software-defined networking technologies that meet the needs of modern enterprises.

“Congratulations to Spectrotel on being recognized with a 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “Spectrotel’s Secure SD-WAN with gateway showcases genuine innovation and is helping shape the future of software-defined networking. I look forward to seeing what Spectrotel accomplishes in 2025 and beyond.”

About INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine:

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first printed issue through its evolution to an online publication, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

For more information and to view the schedule of upcoming TMC and TMCnet awards, please visit www.tmcnet.com/awards.

About Spectrotel:

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

