More than 40 Carahsoft Leaders Spotlighted on the 2025 Women of the Channel List

RESTON, Va., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, proudly announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized more than 40 Carahsoft sales and marketing leaders on its prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2025.

The annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers, resellers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

“Carahsoft is honored to have these remarkable team members recognized on CRN’s esteemed list,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “These channel leaders reflect Carahsoft’s values by consistently demonstrating outstanding leadership, innovation and dedication to the success of their teams, Government customers, and reseller partners.”

As champions of innovation in the Public Sector, these exceptional women have proudly pioneered informed business planning efforts and extensive channel initiatives, highlighting their vast leadership capabilities. Tiffany Goddard, Sales Director at Carahsoft, was also honored on the Power 100 list, highlighting her continuous dedication to uplifting her team, Carahsoft and the IT channel ecosystem.

View Carahsoft's sales and marketing executives honored in the 2025 Women of the Channel below:

Amanda Granlund

Amy Kelley

Andreah Hunt

Bethany Blackwell

Brandi Hiebert

Caitlyn Lewis

Caroline Malaby

Catie Saylor

Cierra Conner

Cristyn Stark

Diana Sibay

Elizabeth Savage

Erica Raymond

Erin Foor

Heather Bean

Janet Martin

Jenna Hafey

Jenna Tabatabaian

Jessica Suggs

Justine Bullock

Karen Hanscom Kathryn Rodriguez

Kayla Brister

Lacey Wean

Laura Howton

Lauren Engle

Lorin Krzywicki

Maggie Manfredi

Margot Leibl

Mattie Mayes

Megan Anderson

Molly Tomevi

Morgan Gaiter

Natalie Gregory

Rebecca Brennan

Samantha Handlin

Samantha Hermes

Shelbi Williams

Sierra Wohnig

Tiffany Goddard

Whitney Cregan

In addition, Carahsoft nominated two vendor partners who were recognized on the list:

Jessica Ambulos, Druva

Kali Hernandez, Vertiv

“It’s an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success.”

The 2025 Women of the Channel will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

