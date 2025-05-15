AppTech Payments Corp. Highlights Q1 2025 Financial and Strategic Developments

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APCX), a fintech company, today announced its First Quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported an operating loss of $2.6 million ($0.08 per share) versus a $3.0 million loss in the same quarter of 2024 ($0.13 per share). The cash basis loss was $1.8 million versus $2.2 million in 2024.

AppTech seeks to further enhance operating efficiency and has added revenue sources to achieve breakeven, then profitable operating results.

Felipe Corrado, AppTech’s CFO, commented, “The steps we’ve taken to improve our financial position are beginning to yield tangible results. Our priority remains driving revenue expansion while maintaining cost efficiency.”

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.