Organ-on-a-Chip Market Set to Expand with 33.6% CAGR by 2029

Boston, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Organ-on-a-Chip: Global Markets” is expected to grow from $153.2 million in 2024 to $651.9 million by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

In this report, the global organ-on-a-chip (OoC) market is segmented by products and services, applications, end users, and regions. Applications include drug discovery and development, toxicological research, and physiological model development. End users encompass academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and the cosmetics industry. Products and services cover organ chips, instruments, software, and services, with organ chips further divided into single-organ and multi-organ-on-a-chip products. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also explores major trends, challenges, patents, emerging technologies, and profiles of leading companies in the market.

This report is relevant because OoC technology is vital for personalized medicine, which tailors treatments to individual genetic profiles, especially in cancer and rare diseases. It also plays a significant role in toxicology research, with regulatory bodies like the FDA validating its use for predicting drug toxicity.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Alternatives to Animal Testing: Ethical concerns and the limitations of animal models drive the need for more accurate human-based testing methods. Organs-on-a-Chip provide a humane and reliable alternative.

Personalized Medicine: Organs-on-a-Chip can be customized with patient-derived cells, allowing for tailored treatments and better patient outcomes.

Pharmaceutical Partnerships: Collaborations with pharmaceutical companies help advance OoC technology by providing resources and integrating them into drug development.

Unexplored Tissue and Disease Models: OoC technology can create new models for tissues and diseases that are not currently well understood, offering insights into complex and rare conditions.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $114.7 million Market size forecast $651.9 million Growth rate CAGR of 33.6% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Products and Services, End Users, Applications, and Regions Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and China Market drivers Growing focus on alternatives to animal testing.

Increasing demand for personalized medicine.

Partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.

Unexplored tissue and disease models.

Interesting facts:

The OoC industry is expected to see many new startups with innovative technologies in the next five years.

Research aims to achieve patient-on-a-chip and body-on-a-chip models that mimic the human body.

Moving away from animal studies is crucial for future drug development.

Strong regulatory support and government funding are needed for large-scale studies to evaluate the benefits of organ-on-a-chip.

Emerging startups:

Hesperos Inc.

React4Life

Dynamic42 GmbH

Valo Health

Netri

Micronit

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for organ-on-a-chip was valued at $114.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $651.9 million by the end of 2029.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

Market drivers include the growing R&D activities for personalized medicine and the increasing focus on generating preclinical data from non-animal models.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented based on products, services, applications, end users, and regions. Applications include drug discovery and development, toxicological research, and physiological model development. End-use industries include academia and research, pharmaceutical and biotech, the cosmetics industry, and others. Products and services include organ chips, instruments, software, and other services. Organ chips are further segmented into single-organ and multi-organ-on-a-chip products. The single OoC products are further segmented into the liver, lung, heart, kidney, and other organs.

Which product and services segment will be dominant over the forecast period?

Organ chips will dominate the OoC market.

Which region has the largest market share?

The North American market for organ-on-a-chip was valued at $50.8 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach $275.7 million in 2029, at a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

4DCELL

AXOSIM

BEONCHIP

BIOIVT

BIOMIMX S.R.L.

CHERRY BIOTECH

CN BIO INNOVATIONS LTD.

ELVEFLOW

EMULATE INC.

INSPHERO

KIRKSTALL LTD.

MIMETAS B.V.

QURIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SYNVIVO INC.

TISSUSE GMBH

