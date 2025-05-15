Québec’s top eateries dazzle in first-ever MICHELIN Guide Selection

MONTRÉAL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Inaugural selection boasts nine MICHELIN Starred restaurants across the province

Tanière³ directly joins the selection with Two MICHELIN Stars and eight restaurants receive One MICHELIN Star

Three restaurants earn a MICHELIN Green Star for their eco-friendly approach to gastronomy

The inaugural selection for the MICHELIN Guide Québec has arrived today. In total 9 restaurants were awarded MICHELIN Stars by the anonymous Inspectors, with Tanière³ in Québec being the first Two MICHELIN Starred restaurant in the province and eight eateries receiving One MICHELIN Star.

This year’s selection also welcomed three MICHELIN Green Stars with Alentours in Québec, Auberge Saint-Mathieu in Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc and Espace Old Mill in Stanbridge East being recognized for their efforts to foster an eco-friendly approach to gastronomy. Across the province, 17 restaurants were awarded a Bib Gourmand for their high-quality offerings at good value prices. The full selection including recommended eateries totals 102 restaurants.

“Our anonymous Inspectors were thoroughly impressed with their dining experiences across the entire province of Québec,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. “The selection boasts a wide array of distinctions and cuisine types – from Stars to Bib Gourmands to Recommended restaurants – all highlighting unique regional ingredients and extraordinary techniques. Congratulations to the chefs and restaurant teams on their entry into the MICHELIN Guide family! We are pleased to celebrate and share your talents with our community of gourmets and travelers.”

Here are the new MICHELIN Star restaurants, with Inspector notes from each (Inspectors’ comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app):

Two MICHELIN Stars: Excellent cooking – worth a detour.

Tanière³ (Québec City; Creative cuisine)

This "den" (tanière) has, beneath its ancestral vaults, a series of four rooms, one of which affords views of the brigade at work, plus a counter surrounding the open kitchen. In what might be described as his gastronomic research laboratory, avant-garde Chef François-Emmanuel Nicol explores all the nuances to be derived from the immense terroir of Québec's boreal zone. Sophisticated cooking methods, succulent sauces and a rigorous balance of flavors make this cuisine a resounding triumph: think matured tuna, pickled matsutake slices, sunflower cream, or Québec Wagyu tataki, wild rose, morels, and roasted onions. The pastry chef proposes a woodland-inspired autumnal dessert with a mushroom-infused millefeuille.

One MICHELIN Star: High-quality cooking – worth a stop.

ARVI (Québec City; Modern/Creative cuisine)

In the neighborhood of Limoilou, on bustling Third Avenue, ARVI is the stomping ground of Chef Julien Masia, originally from Lyon, who cut his teeth in kitchens in the Alps. The chefs move between the kitchen and tables, with a trendy playlist setting the mood. Over the course of the single set menu (available in "regular" and vegetarian versions), ingredients from Québec’s terroir enjoy their moment of glory: fresh tuna is accompanied by mint and watermelon, halibut from the Gaspé Peninsula with carrot and agastache, and eggplant with basil and hay.

Jérôme Ferrer - Europea (Montréal; Modern/Creative cuisine)

Housed in an ultra-modern architectural setting, this restaurant offers diners a wonderful view of the team at work in the glass-paned kitchen. The chef has stylishly carved out his niche in the Belle Province. Fusing French culinary traditions with the riches of Québec's terroir, his menu celebrates local ingredients: lobster from the Magdalen Islands, king crab, Appalachian red deer, scallops, and caviar. Fragrant consommés, velvety creams, and complex sauces point to great culinary expertise. The meal is also infused with nostalgia: crispy pork rinds are served with the aperitif; the maple pre-dessert is a nod to the traditions of North America's sugar shacks.

Kebec Club Privé (Québec City; Creative cuisine)

Cassandre and Pierre-Olivier are a gifted young couple. Originally from France and Québec, respectively, they went on to transform this hairdressing salon with an industrial vibe into a unique table d'hôte. The concept: to welcome 10 guests at a fixed time, in a friendly atmosphere, around a majestic central table. Their cuisine, strictly Québécois, showcases local ingredients with astonishing simplicity. The dishes are a testament to precise cooking, whether the marinated cod in smoked oil, the scallops in a herring bone jus, or the roasted quail breast. Foraged herbs— fresh or dried—and smoky notes underpin every dish. This is an artisanal endeavor, in which the ingredients reign supreme without unnecessary frills.

Laurie Raphaël (Québec City; Modern/Creative cuisine)

Located in Old Québec, alongside the Old Port, this restaurant exudes an elegant contemporary style. This is the Vézina family establishment, and it is Raphaël, the founder's son, who now holds the reins. This seasoned chef showcases seasonal produce and ingredients from Québec's terroir (bison, scallops from the Magdalen Islands, etc.) in modern dishes that often demonstrate a hint of creativity: spot prawn and pear marinated in wild ginger and burnt citrus; buckwheat tartlet with foie gras and Jerusalem artichoke, Québec hazelnut praline. Certain French dishes are given a twist—for instance tartiflette or kugelhopf, the latter prepared using Alpine sweetgrass.

Légende (Québec City; Creative/Regional cuisine)

Elliot Beaudoin, a former associate of the restaurant Tanière³ —serves up a cuisine that is rooted in Québec's terroirs. This establishment sets itself apart by using only local ingredients and eschewing exotic ingredients such as chocolate, pepper, citrus fruit, and vanilla. The menu celebrates little-known indigenous ingredients, which are put to clever and creative use. Each dish is thoughtfully composed, demonstrating the chef's keen sensibility in putting the elements together: butter-fried halibut coated in vegetable charcoal, accompanied by a white butter sauce with fermented cherries; venison heart, marinated and then smoked, placed on a delicate tartlet and served with emulsified and candied shiitake mushrooms. The remarkably tender bison hanger steak is elevated by a boreal spice broth and fresh gremolata.

Mastard (Montréal; Modern cuisine)

Quite a way off the beaten track, Mastard is led by Chef-owner Simon Mathys. The contemporary space, designed for around 50 diners, is organized around a bar-counter. The chef devises a resolutely original carte blanche menu centered on local ingredients. Every dish is made with quality produce and executed in a modern and trendy style that won't fail to make an impression. The scallop, prepared with almost scientific precision, is served on a salsify purée with a texture that is second to none, while a crab emulsion with complex marine aromas and a parsley sauce are juxtaposed with spinach infused with a reduced jus… an absolute treat!

Narval (Rimouski; Modern/Creative cuisine)

Helmed by Chef Norman St-Pierre, Narval is located in downtown Rimouski, just a stone’s throw away from the boardwalk along the St. Lawrence River. The location is discreet – almost hidden – you might walk right past it without noticing. The small spot is only open three evenings a week, led by a humble chef who welcomes guests like friends – personally involving himself in the reception and service and passionate about showcasing Québec products he carefully selects. Offering a single fixed menu which changes every two months, the cuisine is thoughtfully creative, technically executed and invites diners on a journey, with dishes inspired by the chef’s travels around the world.

Sabayon (Montréal; Modern cuisine)

The chef has taken an atypical route to this kitchen, having trained in pâtisserie before turning his hand to cooking. Patrice Demers creates vivid, accessible, and unpretentious dishes that allow the Québec terroir to shine. Fruit and vegetables reign supreme, especially in the summer, when the menu is almost entirely meat-free. His signature dish is wood fire-grilled mushrooms, topped with a delicate, crispy arlette and accompanied by a bay leaf and juniper-infused sabayon. Dessert remains one of the chef's main strengths. Add to that the smooth and elegant service orchestrated by Marie-Josée Beaudoin but bear in mind that getting a table here is no mean feat!

MICHELIN Green Star

The MICHELIN Green Star can be awarded to any type of establishment listed in the MICHELIN Guide, whether or not it has a distinction for its food (a Bib Gourmand or MICHELIN Star). It takes into consideration concrete sustainable initiatives and highlights industry-leaders when it comes to a restaurant's commitment to eco-friendly gastronomy.

These initiatives can take on a wide variety of forms, depending on the issues and resources specific to each restaurant, but range from the sourcing of ingredients and respecting seasonality to reducing waste and raising customer awareness. As such, there are no fixed criteria; the MICHELIN Guide simply aims to recognize the most remarkable commitments and encourage the creativity shown by restaurateurs in devising new courses of daily action.

Alentours (Québec City)

Initiatives: Eco-responsibility is at the heart of this establishment, 100% powered by renewable energy (hydroelectricity, wind and solar energy), including the kitchens. Ingredients are processed from A to Z with a zero-waste philosophy, and what remains is composted. All produce is sourced locally and with care, including wines and other beverages, and dishes give a starring role to locally sourced plants and meats.

Auberge Saint-Mathieu (Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc)

Initiatives: The surrounding nature inspires this deeply locavore approach. The dining room furniture and tableware are made by local artisans. Vegetables come from two farms in Mauricie that work closely with the restaurant, from seed selection to annual planning, and foraged ingredients are put to use. In winter, homemade preserves, fermentations and cured meats are a focus.

Espace Old Mill (Stanbridge East)

Initiatives: The restaurant's mission is to demonstrate that local food independence is possible. More than half of the produce used comes from the large vegetable garden, some of which is grown in a carbon-neutral greenhouse, and all is cultivated using agroecology methods. The rest come from around 30 producers located within a 50 km radius, all of whom feature prominently on the menu.

Bib Gourmand

The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors gave 17 restaurants the Bib Gourmand distinction, which recognizes eateries for great food at a great value. At these establishments, restaurant- goers can enjoy very good food at a moderate price. The full list can be found below.

Québec’s 2025 Bib Gourmand restaurants





MICHELIN Special Awards

In addition to the Bib Gourmands and Stars, the Guide announced four Special Awards:





The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Québec selection:





Québec’s 2025 MICHELIN-Green-Starred restaurants





Québec’s 2025 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants





Québec’s 2025 Recommended restaurants

The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors included 76 restaurants as recommended, which simply means a restaurant is recommended by the Inspectors. The full list can be found below.





