MICHELIN Guide Texas: Year two brings the heat with three new Starred restaurants

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Three restaurants receive a MICHELIN Star in year two

Two new MICHELIN Green Stars have been added to the community

8 new Bib Gourmands added, plus four Special Awards, also revealed

140 total restaurants, 33 cuisine types reflected in Guide

Tonight the MICHELIN Guide revealed the second annual restaurant selection for Texas at a ceremony in Houston at the Wortham Theater Center. The 2025 edition features three new One MICHELIN Star restaurants and two additions to the Green Star community.

Both Isidore in San Antonio and Mamani in Dallas were honored with their first MICHELIN Star during the ceremony. Additionally, Nicosi in San Antonio was promoted to One MICHELIN Star, bringing Texas’ total number of Starred restaurants to 18. The complete 2025 selection includes eight new Bib Gourmand restaurants and 16 Recommended eateries, bringing the selection total to 140 restaurants spanning 33 cuisine types.

“This year’s Texas selection emphasizes the many talents across your communities who continue to rise above with culinary innovation and passion that is palpable,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. “We are thrilled to welcome three new restaurants into the MICHELIN Star family of restaurants, putting them on the map for travelers both near and far to experience. A heartfelt congratulations to all the restaurants and chefs honored in this year’s bustling selection.”

Here are the new one-MICHELIN-Star restaurants, with Inspector notes from each (Inspectors’ comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app):

One MICHELIN Star

Dallas

Mamani (French Contemporary cuisine)

With this glitzy, well-appointed hotspot, Chef Christophe De Lellis brings an impressive pedigree to Dallas, having led the kitchen at Vegas’s Restaurant Joël Robuchon for

nearly a decade. The bistronomie-style menu of elevated simple plates is offered à la carte, though the prices are still nothing to sniff at. Diners looking to indulge will get their money’s worth, however: top-drawer ingredients, faultless technique and world- class sauces are evident throughout. Shareable portions like Dover sole with brown butter or veal “Cordon Bleu” (served with Robuchon’s signature butter-laden pommes purée, naturally) are impressive, but do save room for a pitch-perfect Paris-Brest with praline cream. A tremendous wine list makes for worthwhile reading.

San Antonio

Isidore (American cuisine)

Located in San Antonio's historic Pearl District, Isidore is a stylish spot with a midcentury modern feel complete with an open kitchen and live-fire hearth. Named for the patron saint of farmers and laborers, there is a clear focus on Texas ingredientsand local traditions, even incorporating Native American elements into the breadservice. The menu is large, with items intended for sharing and a section dedicated to steak. Narrowing down your snack selection isn't easy, but the popcorn chicken, crispy fried with popcorn aioli and velouté, is a good bet. Cherokee tomato in a house-made kombucha lets local ingredients shine, while the dry-aged Berkshire pork chop with a 23-spice sauce is another highlight. Texas wines are also proudly shared on the listand in an optional pairing.

Nicosi (Creative cuisine)

Saving room for dessert isn't necessary at Nicōsi because this daring tasting menu celebrates the final course exclusively from start to finish. Nestled inside a dark, moody space hung with velvet curtains off Pullman Market, this theatrical experience is a true surprise, as there is a strict no photo or phones policy for all guests at the L- shaped counter. The multicourse meal tends to follow four themes—acidic, umami, bitter and sweet—and the team rarely repeats dishes from one season to the next. The creations are edgy and imaginative. Think mille-feuille of Fat Tailed Tomme cheese crackers with spring onion mousse, powdered sugar and caviar with gold leaf or even beef short rib crowned with cotton candy made right there in the middle of the room. All throughout, chefs engage diners, freely explaining their process and their inspiration.

MICHELIN Green Star

Green Star: Two New Restaurants Highlighted for Their Inspiring Visions

The MICHELIN Green Star editorially highlights restaurants that, among the MICHELIN Guide selection, have inspired and impressed Inspectors with their committed vision for the future of gastronomy. By shaping a community of innovative establishments driven to pursue progress in the role of restaurants, the MICHELIN Green Star fosters dialogue and collaboration, encouraging establishments to inspire and evolve together.

Two new restaurants have newly captured the Inspectors’ attention for their inspiring visions: Nixta Taqueria in Austin and Isidore in San Antonio. At Nixta Taqueria the team sources hyper-locally, except for their heirloom corn, which comes from a 5th generation family of farmers in San Martin Tilcajete, Oaxaca and is used to make their own masa and tortillas. At Isidore their meet and seafood comes from local ranches and the Gulf, with a thoughtful focus on underutilized by-catch. Their produce is sourced entirely from Texas farms, prioritizing small, independent growers.

These newly highlighted restaurants join the two establishments already recognized for continuing to impress the Inspectors: Dai Due and Emmer & Rye, both in Austin. Together, they form a community deeply committed to presenting another vision of gastronomy.

Bib Gourmand

The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors gave eight new restaurants the Bib Gourmand distinction, which recognizes eateries for great food at a great value. The full list can be found below.

Texas’ 2025 Bib Gourmand restaurants





MICHELIN Special Awards

In addition to the Bib Gourmands and Stars, the Guide announced four Special Awards:





The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony is presented with the support of Capital One.

Hotels

The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in Texas and throughout the world.

Each hotel in the selection has been chosen by MICHELIN Guide experts for its extraordinary style, service and personality — with options for all budgets — and each can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selection for Texas features the state’s most spectacular hotels, including the thoughtfully composed Hotel Saint Augustine (One MICHELIN Key) in Houston, modern boutique luxury hotel the Commodore Perry Estate (two MICHELIN Keys) in Austin, and the riverside gem, Hotel Emma (two MICHELIN Keys) located at the Pearl in San Antonio.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now it’s setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Texas selection:





Texas’ 2025 MICHELIN-Green-Starred restaurants





Texas’ 2025 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants





Texas’ 2025 Recommended restaurants





The MICHELIN Guide in North America

Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2007, statewide 2019); Florida (Greater Miami, Orlando and Tampa in 2022, adding Greater Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beaches and St. Pete-Clearwater in 2025, statewide in 2026); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023), Mexico (2024), Texas (2024), Québec (2024), the American South (2025), Boston (2025) and Philadelphia (2025).

About the MICHELIN Guide

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the MICHELIN Guide offers a selection of world-class restaurants.

The famous one, two and three MICHELIN Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef.

The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time.

The MICHELIN Green Star honors restaurants that are pioneers in sustainable

Recommended restaurants and special professional awards are also highlighted by the MICHELIN Guide inspectors.

The MICHELIN Guide remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking an unforgettable meal and hospitality experience. The Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage the development of car mobility as well as tire sales by giving practical advice to motorists. Progressively, the Guide has specialized in restaurant and hotel recommendations. Michelin’s inspectors still use the same criteria and manner of selection that were used by the inspectors in the very beginning.

The restaurant selections join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay around the world. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an amazing hotel.

Thanks to the rigorous MICHELIN Guide selection process that is applied independently and consistently in more than 45 destinations, the MICHELIN Guide has become an international benchmark in fine dining.

All restaurants in the Guide are recommended by Michelin’s anonymous inspectors, who are trained to apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin inspectors pay all their bills in full, and only the quality of the cuisine is evaluated.

To fully assess the quality of a restaurant, the inspectors apply five criteria defined by Michelin: product quality; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu. These criteria guarantee a consistent and fair selection so a Starred restaurant has the same value regardless of whether it is in Paris, New York or anywhere else in the world.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin is the leading mobility company and manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. For more than 130 years, Michelin has made contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications for demanding fields, including mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare and offer the finest experiences, from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America has approximately 23,500 employees and operates 35 production facilities in the United States (michelinman.com) and Canada (michelin.ca).

About Capital One

At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them best-in-class products, rewards, service, and experiences. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation, and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Through Capital One Dining and Capital One Entertainment, we provide our rewards cardholders with access to unforgettable experiences in the areas they’re passionate about, including dining, music and sports. Learn more at capitalone.com/dining and capitalone.com/entertainment.

For more information, contact:

Carly Grieff

Michelin North America carly.grieff@michelin.com