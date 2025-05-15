Questex’s StreamTV Show Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of Industry Leaders, Entertainers, and Athletes for 2025 Event

New speakers also announced for Evan Shapiro’s Media Universe Summit and Alan Wolk’s TVREV Pre-Game Workshop

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the ultimate gathering for the streaming television industry, is bringing star power to Denver this June. The 2025 edition, taking place June 11–13 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, CO, will feature a dynamic mix of influential executives, entertainment icons, and next-gen talent ready to shape the future of streaming.

With the streaming landscape evolving at lightning speed, this year’s lineup features a bold mix of top-tier industry voices, viral entertainers, and legendary athletes, delivering unmatched insights, networking, and entertainment for the streaming and connected TV ecosystem.

Entertainment + Industry Collide: Key Highlights

Big Boi , OutKast legend and 7-time GRAMMY® winner, will perform LIVE at The Big Bash , the show’s high-energy, open-air party under the stars. Expect an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

, OutKast legend and 7-time GRAMMY® winner, will perform LIVE at , the show’s high-energy, open-air party under the stars. Expect an unforgettable night of music and celebration. Julian Lewis , 5-star quarterback phenom and University of Colorado commit, will speak at the Media Universe Summit on the panel, “College Sports Media 101: A Primer on NILCONOMICS,” offering a rare perspective on the evolving landscape of athlete branding and media rights.

, 5-star quarterback phenom and University of Colorado commit, will speak at the on the panel, “College Sports Media 101: A Primer on NILCONOMICS,” offering a rare perspective on the evolving landscape of athlete branding and media rights. Trey Kennedy , viral comedian and actor with over 3 million followers, joins the event for an exclusive 1:1 interview at the StreamTV Live Studio , bringing his unique perspective on content creation, audience engagement, and digital fame.

, viral comedian and actor with over 3 million followers, joins the event for an exclusive 1:1 interview at the , bringing his unique perspective on content creation, audience engagement, and digital fame. Shawne Merriman, former NFL All-Pro and Founder of Lights Out Sports TV, joins the panel “Sports Content Distribution: Growth Strategies for the Streaming Era,” spotlighting how athletes-turned-entrepreneurs are reshaping the content game.

Newly Confirmed Speakers Include Top Executives from Leading Organizations

Tony Brown, Vice President, Digital Business Operations & Product, Scripps Network

Pamela Duckworth, Head of Fubo Studios, Fubo

Robinne Eller, Executive Director, Starz

Ashley Hovey, Chief Digital Officer, The CW Network

Huda Kazi, Vice President, Ad Technology & Operations, Warner Bros Discovery

Eric Ratchman, Chief Revenue Officer, FanDuel Sports Network

Romina Rosado, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Hispanic Streaming, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Mayur Srinivasan, Senior Vice President, Digital Video Platform, Fox

Seni Tienabeso, Vice President, ABC News

Matt Van Houten, Senior Vice President, Product, Ad Ops Systems & Services & Business Development, DirecTV

Featured speakers for Evan Shapiro’s highly anticipated Media Universe Summit

Andrew Yaffe, CEO, Dude Perfect

Linette Zaulich, Head of B2C, ZDF Studios

Jonathan Thompson, CEO, Everyone TV

Shawn Silverman, Global Head of Marketing, PlutoTV

Danyel Mendoza, Vice President, Programming Strategy & Content Planning, Disney

Geo Pao, EVP, Strategy and Digital, Shout Factory

Michelle Gelman, Global Head of Content and Core Products, Nielsen



Speakers Announced for Alan Wolk’s TVREV's Pre-Game Workshop: The Future of Streamonomics

Jen Gale, Director, Digital Advertising Sales, Xumo

Chris Young, Chief Financial Officer, The Weather Group

Dawn Williamson, Chief Revenue Officer, Comcast Advertising

Joel Cox, Co-Founder & EVP of Innovation & Strategy, Strategus Lab

Matt Durgin, VP, North America Content and Services, LG

Bernd Riefler, Founder and CEO, Veed

“Our goal is to bring together the sharpest minds shaping the future of streaming,” said Kevin Gray, VP, Experiential Technology, Questex. “This new group of speakers brings unmatched expertise, diverse perspectives, and hands-on experience that attendees can immediately apply to their own business strategies.”

2025 StreamTV Show Agenda Themes

Innovative Approaches to Streaming Advertising

Enhancing Viewer Engagement and Retention

Leveraging Data for Personalization

Optimizing Content Distribution and Strategic Partnerships

Enhancing Speed, Quality, and Real-Time Engagement in Live Streaming



Can’t Miss Experience for the Streaming Industry

Over 200 speakers, thousands of attendees, and three days of nonstop networking, learning, and fun await at #StreamTVShow—the ultimate gathering for the people shaping streaming’s next era. For more information and to register, visit www.streamtvshow.com .

