Alliance Entertainment Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Delivered $1.9M in net income, a $5.3M year-over-year improvement, showcasing strong execution and margin gains

Reduced revolver debt by 25% year-over-year, strengthening balance sheet and liquidity position

Direct to Consumer sales reach 35% of gross revenue

PLANTATION, Fla., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor and fulfillment partner of entertainment and pop culture collectibles, reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2025.

Third Quarter FY 2025 Highlights

Exclusive home entertainment license agreement with Paramount Pictures became effective January 1, 2025, establishing Alliance as the exclusive licensee of Paramount’s physical media—including DVD, Blu-ray, 4K, and UHD—across the U.S. and Canada, enhancing its leadership in premium home entertainment content.

Expanded retail distribution of Handmade by Robots following the December 2024 acquisition, leveraging Alliance’s retail network to launch exclusive licensed collectibles. Significant new releases coming in the second half of 2025, leveraging iconic franchises such as DC Comics, Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Peanuts, Disney, Sonic the Hedgehog, Hello Kitty, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Star Trek.

Physical movie sales surged 39% year-over-year, increasing from $42 million to $58 million, driven by new exclusive content partnerships and strong demand for premium 4K and collectible SteelBook editions—an upward trend expected to continue as retailers prioritize curated, high-value offerings across their in-store and online channels to enhance customer engagement and loyalty.

Vinyl record sales increased by 11% year-over-year, rising from $78 million to $86 million, supported by strong pre-Record Store Day demand and fueled by sustained consumer enthusiasm for the collectible, tangible, and artistic appeal of vinyl—an upward trend we expect to continue as fans seek exclusive and limited-edition releases.

Higher-margin Consumer Direct Fulfillment (CDF) sales accounted for 35% of gross sales revenue, up from 33% in Q3 of FY24.

Inventory levels improved to $93.2 million, down 13% from $108.0 million at March 31, 2024, supporting improved inventory turnover and working capital efficiency.

Working capital totaled $46.3 million, down from $57.3 million at March 31, 2024, reflecting more efficient management of inventory and supplier payables, while maintaining financial flexibility to fund operations and growth initiatives.

Reduced total operating expenses by 11.4% year-over-year, with distribution and fulfillment costs declining by 10.2% due to automation initiatives and the consolidation of warehouse operations.

Interest expense declined 20.2% year-over-year, reflecting a lower revolving credit balance and improved financial efficiency.

“This quarter’s results reflect the strength of our operating model and our commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders,” commented Bruce Ogilvie, Chairman of Alliance Entertainment. “By leveraging our leadership position in entertainment media and collectibles, we continue to deliver exclusive content and unique products that resonate with fans and collectors worldwide.

“The launch of our Paramount distribution partnership and the expanded retail rollout of Handmade by Robots represent two important milestones that build on our strategy to scale high-margin, high-demand categories through our trusted retail relationships. At the same time, our focus on operational discipline, inventory optimization, and supplier partnerships has strengthened our balance sheet and enhanced our financial flexibility.

“As the entertainment and collectibles markets continue to evolve, Alliance is uniquely positioned to lead, grow, and capture new opportunities that extend our leadership and deliver sustainable profitability over the long term,” concluded Ogilvie.

Jeff Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Entertainment, added, “We are pleased to report another strong quarter, highlighted by both top-line growth and improved profitability. Revenue reached $213 million, supported by double-digit increases in vinyl and physical movie sales—two of our highest-performing product categories.

“Operationally, we remain laser-focused on driving margin expansion and cost efficiency. Our automation investments and warehouse consolidation efforts have meaningfully reduced distribution and fulfillment costs, while our disciplined inventory management has improved working capital efficiency.

“We are also seeing strong momentum in our higher-margin Consumer Direct Fulfillment (CDF) channel, which accounted for 35% of gross revenue this quarter, up from 33% in the prior year period. This model allows our retail partners to offer a dramatically broader online assortment without holding physical inventory, while enabling Alliance to ship directly to consumers with faster delivery and high fulfillment accuracy—enhancing both customer satisfaction and our profitability.

“We delivered $4.9 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, up 66% year-over-year, and achieved $1.9 million in net income, reflecting our commitment to profitable growth. As we look ahead to the remainder of fiscal 2025 and beyond, we are confident in our ability to capitalize on emerging trends in physical media, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, and collectibles—positioning Alliance to deliver sustained growth and enhanced value for our shareholders,” concluded Walker.

Third Quarter FY 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025, were $213.0 million, up 1% compared to $211.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $29.1 million, up 3.7% compared to $28.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit margin for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 13.6%, up from 13.2% in the same period of 2024.

Net income for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $1.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million, or ($0.07) per diluted share for the same period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $4.9 million, up 66% compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million for the same period of 2024.

Nine-Months FY 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, were $835.7 million, compared to $863.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $96.9 million, compared to $102.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit margin for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was 11.6%, compared to 11.8% in the same period of 2024.

Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $9.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, up 349% compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $24.4 million, up 9.9% compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $22.2 million for the same period of 2024.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 325,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks and failure by Alliance to meet the covenant requirements of its revolving credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility, including Alliance’s recent breach of the covenant requirements, could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, and local, state, and federal responses to addressing the pandemic may have an adverse effect on our business operations, as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Net Revenues $ 213,045 $ 211,209 $ 835,707 $ 863,549 Cost of Revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization) 183,984 183,196 738,821 761,580 Operating Expenses Distribution and Fulfillment Expense 9,989 11,125 31,425 37,983 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 14,187 13,948 41,092 43,667 Depreciation and Amortization 1,352 1,402 3,865 4,455 Transaction Costs - 2,086 - 2,086 Restructuring Cost 4 179 73 226 Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets - (51 ) (15 ) (51 ) Total Operating Expenses 25,532 28,689 76,440 88,366 Operating Income (Loss) 3,529 (676 ) 20,446 13,603 Other Expenses Interest Expense, Net 2,435 3,052 8,101 9,520 Change in Fair Value of Warrants (1,676 ) 124 910 (41 ) Total Other Expenses 759 3,176 9,011 9,479 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 2,770 (3,852 ) 11,435 4,124 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 919 (475 ) 2,116 2,049 Net Income (Loss) 1,851 (3,377 ) 9,319 2,075 Net Income (Loss) per Share – Basic and Diluted 0.04 (0.07 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.04 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 50,957,370 50,933,020 50,957,370 50,788,811 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 50,965,970 50,933,020 50,965,970 50,788,811





ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 2,030 $ 1,129 Trade Receivables, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses of $760 and $648, respectively 94,860 92,357 Inventory, Net 93,188 97,429 Other Current Assets 11,369 5,298 Total Current Assets 201,447 196,213 Property and Equipment, Net 11,838 12,942 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net 19,967 22,124 Goodwill 89,116 89,116 Intangibles, Net 19,353 13,381 Other Long-Term Assets 175 503 Deferred Tax Asset, Net 7,500 6,533 Total Assets $ 349,396 $ 340,812 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 139,589 $ 133,221 Accrued Expenses 8,901 9,371 Current Portion of Operating Lease Obligations 3,144 1,979 Current Portion of Finance Lease Obligations 3,003 2,838 Contingent Liability 511 511 Total Current Liabilities 155,148 147,920 Revolving Credit Facility, Net 65,164 69,587 Finance Lease Obligation, Non- Current 2,735 5,016 Operating Lease Obligations, Non-Current 18,244 20,413 Shareholder Loan (subordinated), Non-Current 10,000 10,000 Warrant Liability 703 247 Total Liabilities 251,994 253,183 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders’ Equity Preferred Stock: Par Value $0.0001 per share, Authorized 1,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding 0 shares as of March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024 - — Common Stock: Par Value $0.0001 per share, Authorized 550,000,000 shares at March 31, 2025, and at June 30, 2024; Issued and Outstanding 50,957,370 Shares as of March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024 5 5 Paid In Capital 48,512 48,058 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (79 ) (79 ) Retained Earnings 48,964 39,645 Total Stockholders’ Equity 97,402 87,629 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 349,396 $ 340,812





ALLIANCE ENTERTAINMENT HOLDING CORP.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income $ 9,319 $ 2,075 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: Depreciation of Property and Equipment 1,280 1,455 Amortization of Intangible Assets 2,585 3,000 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs (Included in Interest) 1,053 511 Allowance for Credit Losses 780 457 Change in Fair Value of Warrants 910 (41 ) Deferred Income Taxes (967 ) - Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 2,157 2,651 Gain on Disposal of Fixed Assets (15 ) (51 ) Changes in Assets and Liabilities, Net of Acquisitions Trade Receivables (3,283 ) 16,966 Inventory 4,994 38,871 Income Taxes Payable\Receivable 1,558 1,764 Other Assets (6,027 ) 3,021 Operating Lease Obligations (1,004 ) (2,959 ) Accounts Payable 6,368 (19,101 ) Accrued Expenses (3,627 ) (2,504 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 16,081 46,115 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures (52 ) (186 ) Cash inflow from Asset Disposal 15 43 Cash Paid for Business Asset Purchase (7,551 ) — Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (7,588 ) (143 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on Revolving Credit Facility (778,620 ) (872,760 ) Borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility 773,144 820,517 Proceeds from Shareholder Note (Subordinated), Current - 46,000 Payments on Shareholder Note (Subordinated), Current - (36,000 ) Issuance of common stock, net of transaction costs - 3,516 Deferred Financing Costs - (4,211 ) Payments on Financing Leases (2,116 ) (2,257 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (7,592 ) (45,195 ) Net Increase in Cash 901 777 Cash, Beginning of the Period 1,129 865 Cash, End of the Period $ 2,030 $ 1,642 Supplemental disclosure for Cash Flow Information Cash Paid for Interest $ 8,089 $ 9,520 Cash Paid for Income Taxes $ 1,675 $ 366 Supplemental Disclosure for Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Stock-based compensation conversion to stock - 1,386 Conversion of Warrants from liability to Equity 454 —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we had non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.9 million compared with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.9 million in the prior year period, or a year-over-year improvement of $2.0 million. For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, we had non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $24.4 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $22.2 million for the prior year period, or a year-over-year improvement of $2.2 million. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net gain or loss adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax expense; (ii) other income (loss); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization expense; and (v) other non- recurring expenses. Our method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other companies and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and as an integral part of our planning process. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings (losses), net earnings (loss) from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. See the table below for a reconciliation, for the periods presented, of our GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Net Income(Loss) $ 1,851 $ (3,377 ) Add back: Interest Expense 2,435 3,052 Income Tax Expense 919 (475 ) Depreciation and Amortization 1,352 1,402 EBITDA $ 6,557 $ 602 Adjustments Transaction Costs - 2,086 Change In Fair Value of Warrants (1,676 ) 124 Gain on Disposal of PPE - (51 ) Restructuring Cost 4 179 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,885 $ 2,940



