Decentralized Search Engine Presearch Rolls Out New Dashboard for Highly Targeted Search Ad Campaigns

“This is a major step in our ongoing mission to create the most advertiser-friendly and user-centric privacy-focused search platform available,” said Presearch.com CEO Tim Enneking. “It enhances transparency, simplifies campaign management, and delivers precise insights, all within a secure, privacy-preserving environment. This commitment to privacy makes providing detailed advertiser insights uniquely challenging, but advertisers will still be able to benefit from a powerful, positive brand association by supporting a genuinely privacy-focused platform.

Through the Presearch Advertiser Dashboard, advertisers can gain secure individualized dashboards tailored specifically to their PTA campaigns, displaying only relevant metrics to streamline management and oversight, with staked keyword analytics also coming soon. In addition, advertisers can gain deep insights into campaign performance with detailed PTA campaign-specific metrics, including impressions, clicks, and CTRs, across individual PTAs or aggregated across all campaigns. The Presearch Advertiser Dashboard can also easily export detailed reports, empowering deeper analysis and strategic decision-making.



As part of its reporting, the Presearch Advertiser Dashboard also has advanced capabilities that allow advertisers to effortlessly isolate and analyze PTA data by dates, durations, Share of Voice (SOV), PTA Mode (standard or NSFW advertising), user type (registered or non-registered), placement (homepage or search results), device (desktop or mobile) and geography.

The launch of the Presearch Advertiser Dashboard comes as Presearch continues to expand its operations, including a new self-serve advertiser portal that is currently in use with select clients. Presearch has also brought in a number of executives focused on user and advertiser needs, including a dedicated Vice President of User Acquisition and two Vice Presidents of Global Sales.

Presearch.com offers a privacy-focused search experience that delivers search results better to those of prominent search engines. Unlike traditional platforms that profit from user data, Presearch never associates users with their search queries or geolocations. Searches belong to the users alone and all activity remains anonymous. Presearch processes and serves its search engine results via a decentralized node network, distributing operations across a global community. Boasting a strong community with over 150,000 active monthly users, 13 million monthly impressions, and over 400,000 searches per day, Presearch is bridging the gap between everyday internet users and the emerging crypto realm.



Presearch.com, established in 2017, is the world's most widely used meta-search engine. Unlike conventional search engines, Presearch does not track users' online activity or sell their personal data to advertisers, so users can search in peace. Presearch's robust ecosystem, powered in part by the community, includes its search API, AI search results, keyword staking, node running, search staking and an affordable advertising product listing.

