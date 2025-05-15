Stantec Announces Results of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: STN
Stantec Inc. (“Stantec”), a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture and environmental consulting, held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 15, 2025. A total of 88,159,157 shares (77.29% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.
The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
1. Election of Directors
The Board of Directors of Stantec set the number of directors standing for election at the Meeting at nine. Each of the nine nominees listed in Stantec’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2025, was elected as a director of Stantec. The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Douglas K. Ammerman
|72,834,350
|85.83
|12,024,693
|14.17
|Martin A. à Porta
|84,470,634
|99.54
|388,411
|0.46
|Shelley A. M. Brown
|84,771,661
|99.90
|87,382
|0.10
|Angeline G. Chen
|84,467,559
|99.54
|391,485
|0.46
|Richard A. Eng
|84,781,858
|99.91
|77,186
|0.09
|Gordon A. Johnston
|84,565,648
|99.65
|293,396
|0.35
|Christopher F. Lopez
|84,776,597
|99.90
|82,447
|0.10
|Marie-Lucie Morin
|81,168,298
|95.65
|3,690,746
|4.35
|Celina J. Wang Doka
|84,764,190
|99.89
|94,854
|0.11
2. Appointment of Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of Stantec for 2025, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The detailed results of the vote on the appointment of auditor are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|87,906,572
|99.71
|252,583
|0.29
3. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Shareholders accepted Stantec’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2025, and delivered in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote on Stantec’s approach to executive compensation are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|80,417,027
|94.77
|4,442,016
|5.23
