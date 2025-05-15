Dojo Fresh Brings Plant-Based Protein to More Meals With Support From the Non-GMO Project

Bellingham, WA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-GMO Project announced today that Dojo Fresh has been selected as a recipient in the fifth round of its Equitable Transfer Program (ETP), which provides financial support to BIPOC-led brands in the natural products industry. Dojo Fresh will receive funding to renew its Non-GMO Project verification across its line of plant protein mixes.



Founded by Oliver and Penny Pau, Dojo Fresh produces plant protein mixes that provide a simple way to prepare high-protein, meatless meals while offering control over ingredients and preparation. Motivated by a desire to support better health through diet, the company uses clean, minimally processed, high-quality ingredients — prioritizing non-GMO sources to align with its mission. This commitment to integrity led Dojo Fresh to achieve Non-GMO Project verification for its product, ensuring customers can trust the quality and sourcing of its ingredients.



"Rather than turning to highly processed meat substitutes, we drew inspiration from Asia's longstanding tradition of plant proteins," said Oliver Pau, co-founder of Dojo Fresh. "These foods have been celebrated for being naturally nutritious — not engineered to mimic meat. As an Asian American-owned business, we honor these food traditions while creating versatile plant protein mixes that are adaptable to different cuisines and modern cooking styles."



The family-owned brand will use the funding to renew Non-GMO Project verification for its three signature products: Original Plant Protein Mix, Taco Seasoned Plant Protein Mix, and Fennel & Sage Plant Protein Mix.



"Dojo Fresh embodies why we created the Equitable Transfer Program," said Megan Westgate, founder and CEO of the Non-GMO Project. "They're not only providing clean, non-GMO options but also building a community around their cultural heritage of plant-based cooking."



The Equitable Transfer Program, launched in 2023, has now completed five funding rounds supporting BIPOC-led companies in the natural products space. Other current recipients include Choputa and Todo Verde.

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a retail food system that promotes and restores health in humans, communities, and the broader collective of life on Earth. Through its Food Integrity Collective, Non-UPF Verified program, and Non-GMO Project Verified mark, the organization promotes transparency and health in food systems. Since 2007, the Non-GMO Project Verified seal has remained North America's most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Learn more at foodintegritycollective.org, nonultraprocessed.org, and nongmoproject.org.



About Dojo Fresh

Dojo Fresh is a family-owned business with a mission to make healthy eating accessible to everyone. The company is dedicated to helping people incorporate more plant-based meals into their diets without sacrificing taste or convenience. Dojo Fresh products are carefully produced in small batches in Hillsborough, NC. Learn more at dojofresh.com.

