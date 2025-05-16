TruGolf Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Q1 2025 Sales Grow 7.5% Over Q1 2024

Salt Lake City, Utah, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today its first quarter 2025 results.  The Company reported sales of $5.4 million, up 7.5% compared to 2024 first quarter sales of $5.0 million. Net losses doubled to ($2.6) million for 2025’s first quarter, versus a net loss of ($1.3) million in the 2024 period, driven largely by recognition of interest expenses associated with the conversion of convertible notes in the period.  EPS for 2025’s first quarter was ($0.09), an improvement from 2024’s ($0.22) loss per share. 

Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones said, “2025 got off to a solid start and we expect the sales cadence to improve over the course of the year, driven by new product introductions. Management’s attention has also focused on addressing the previously reported Nasdaq listing deficiencies.  The Company has announced a plan that will significantly reduce debt on its balance sheet and increase shareholder equity.  This plan has been presented at a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications hearing on May 15th and we expect to receive their determination in the near term.” 

Mr. Jones continued, “We look forward to further growth in the business as we continue to innovate in creating the best virtual golf ecosystem in the market.  We expect the first franchise locations to open over the next 90 days, with the associated delivery of TruGolf hardware and software solutions.  We are optimistic that new products expected to launch in the coming months will be well received.”

Operations:

Gross margin for 2025’s first quarter improved to 68.0% as compared to 61.0% in 2024’s quarter.  2025’s loss from operations was 30.7% higher at ($1.2) million as compared to ($0.9) million in 2024.  2025 operating expenses increased by 22.5% or $0.9 million, driven by higher SG&A costs arising from higher third-party installation expenses, increased marketing costs and higher professional fees.  

Interest expense jumped by $1.1 million as $1.7 million in principal amount of convertible notes and their$1.1 million associated accrued and make-whole interest converted to shares and their full interest costs were recognized in the conversion period.  Cash flow used in operations was approximately $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, versus generation of $2.7 million in 2024’s quarter, with the difference resulting from a growth in inventory in the 2025 period, as well as the greater net loss for the period. 

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the timing of new franchise openings during 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov

About TruGolf:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

Contact:    Michael Bacal
 mbacal@darrowir.com
 917-886-9071
  

TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  March 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
    (Unaudited)      
ASSETS        
         
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $10,515,820  $8,782,077 
Restricted cash  2,100,000   2,100,000 
Accounts receivable, net  1,579,614   1,399,153 
Inventory, net  3,852,977   2,349,345 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  189,961   116,619 
Other current assets  -   45,737 
Total Current Assets  18,238,372   14,792,931 
         
Property and equipment, net  192,711   143,852 
Capitalized software development costs, net  1,710,652   1,540,121 
Right-of-use assets  545,915   634,269 
Other long-term assets  31,023   31,023 
         
Total Assets $20,718,673  $17,142,196 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT        
         
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable $2,563,454  $2,819,703 
Deferred revenue  4,141,790   3,113,010 
Notes payable, current portion  10,148   10,001 
Notes payable to related parties, current portion  2,937,000   2,937,000 
         
Line of credit, bank  802,738   802,738 
Dividend notes payable  4,023,923   4,023,923 
Accrued interest  565,402   661,376 
Accrued and other current liabilities  2,823,067   999,307 
Accrued and other current liabilities - assumed in Merger  45,008   45,008 
Lease liability, current portion  296,291   363,102 
Total Current Liabilities  18,208,821   15,775,168 
         
Non-current Liabilities:        
Notes payable, net of current portion  7,137   9,732 
Note payables to related parties, net of current portion  624,000   624,000 
         
PIPE loan payable, net  5,165,893   4,068,953 
Gross sales royalty payable  1,000,000   1,000,000 
Lease liability, net of current portion  278,071   305,125 
         
Total Liabilities  25,283,922   21,782,978 
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ Deficit:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively  -   - 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:        
Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 90 million shares authorized; 29,184,965 and 26,120,545 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  2,918   2,612 
Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 1,716,860 and 1,716,860 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  172   172 
         
Treasury stock at cost, 4,692 shares of common stock held, respectively  (2,037,000)  (2,037,000)
Additional paid-in capital  21,294,479   18,548,931 
Accumulated deficit  (23,825,818)  (21,155,496)
         
Total Stockholders’ Deficit  (4,565,249)  (4,640,781)
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit $20,718,673  $17,142,196 


TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  For the  For the 
  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2025  March 31, 2024 
       
Revenue, net $5,389,230  $5,012,022 
Cost of revenue  1,726,199   1,959,023 
Total gross profit  3,663,031   3,052,999 
         
Operating expenses:        
Royalties  225,320   329,888 
Salaries, wages and benefits  1,946,816   1,841,595 
Selling, general and administrative  2,725,119   1,825,201 
Total operating expenses  4,897,255   3,996,684 
         
Loss from operations  (1,234,224)  (943,685)
         
Other (expenses) income:        
Interest income  54,596   30,587 
Interest expense  (1,490,694)  (384,854)
Loss on investment  -   (3,912)
Total other expense  (1,436,098)  (358,179)
         
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes  (2,670,322)  (1,301,864)
         
Provision for income taxes  -   - 
Net loss $(2,670,322) $(1,301,864)
         
Net loss per common share Series A - basic and diluted $(0.09) $(0.22)
Net loss per common share Series B - basic and diluted $(1.56) $(1.14)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding Series A - basic and diluted  28,461,277   5,994,704 
Weighted average shares outstanding Series B - basic and diluted  1,716,860   1,144,573 


TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

  For the  For the 
  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2025  March 31, 2024 
       
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(2,670,322) $(1,301,864)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  115,300   36,105 
Amortization of convertible notes discount  231,940   947 
Amortization of right-of-use asset  88,354   82,454 
Change in OCI  -   1,662 
Stock issued for make good provisions on debt conversion  1,087,513   - 
Stock options issued to employees  3,341   - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (180,461)  468,422 
Inventory, net  (1,503,632)  (216,569)
Prepaid expenses  (73,342)  200,278 
Other current assets  45,737   2,478,953 
Accounts payable  (256,248)  1,146,347 
Deferred revenue  1,028,780   90,524 
Accrued interest payable  (95,974)  82,759 
Accrued and other current liabilities  1,823,760   (321,090)
Lease liability  (93,865)  (80,311)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (449,119)  2,668,617 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment  (64,159)  (332,342)
Capitalized software, net  (270,531)  - 
Net cash used in investing activities  (334,690)  (332,342)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from PIPE loans, net of discount  2,520,000   4,320,000 
Cash acquired in Merger  -   103,818 
Increase in other liabilities  -   18,545 
Costs of Merger paid from PIPE loan  -   (2,082,787)
Repayments of line of credit  -   (1,980,937)
Repayments of liabilities assumed in Merger  -   (15,716)
Repayments of notes payable  (2,448)  (2,295)
Repayments of notes payable - related party  -   (268,500)
Net cash provided by financing activities  2,517,552   92,128 
         
Net change in cash , cash equivalents and restricted cash  1,733,743   2,428,403 
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year  10,882,077   5,397,564 
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year $12,615,820  $7,825,967 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:        
Cash paid for:        
Interest $108,993  $302,095 
Income taxes $-  $- 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:        
PIPE note principal converted to Class A Common Stock $1,655,000  $- 
Notes payable assumed in Merger $-  $1,565,000 
Accrued liabilities assumed in Merger $-  $310,724 
Remeasurement of common stock exchanged/issued in Merger $-  $(1,875,724)

