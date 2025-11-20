TruGolf Strengthens Golf Industry Technology Leadership as Its Core Software Powers Sky Sports’ Award-Winning Coverage of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) today announced its prominent role in the award-winning Sky Sports Golf broadcast of the 153rd The Open Championship, further solidifying the Company’s leadership in golf simulation, visualization, and shot-tracking technology. Sky Sports Golf’s production team earned the prestigious Broadcast Sport Awards honor for “Best Visual Storytelling Using Data & Insight”—with TruGolf’s simulation engine and ball-flight rendering technology serving as a key component of the groundbreaking broadcast.

The timing is especially significant given the rapid expansion of the global golf simulator market. According to Fortune Business Insights, an independent industry researcher, the market was valued at approximately US $1.74 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to nearly US $3.95 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~10.9 %. This strong market trajectory underscores the commercial opportunity for TruGolf’s hardware, software and integrated services.

As part of the “Open Zone” broadcast presentation, TruGolf provided the core software, shot measurement and on-screen visualization tools used to render hyper-accurate digital recreations of Royal Portrush Golf Club—recreated in TruGolf’s proprietary E6 Apex engine with fairway and green topography precise to within ±6 centimeters. Viewer experience across the globe featured professional-level simulations, realistic contour modeling and true-to-life ball behavior rendered live for broadcast.

The same simulation engine that powered the “Open Zone” broadcast, is now available to all TruGolf customers worldwide through the Company’s expanding ecosystem of commercial simulators, home systems, driving-range technologies, and cloud-connected performance apps. With more than 15,000 playable global courses and over 40 years of simulation innovation—starting with Leaderboard Golf and Links: The Challenge of Golf—TruGolf continues to drive the industry standard for accuracy, immersion, and performance analytics.

“Delivering the underlying technology for an award-winning major championship broadcast is a powerful validation of our long-term strategy,” said Chris Jones, Chief Executive Officer of TruGolf. “TruGolf has spent decades pioneering simulation innovation, and this recognition highlights the strength of our software platform, the reach of our ecosystem, and the growth trajectory ahead — both for TruGolf and for the entire indoor golf market. We are pleased to offer this award winning technology to golfers in our golf simulator and launch monitor products and its what makes our new TruGolf Range initiative so unique. We believe our technology will transform your experience on simulators or driving ranges.”

The Same Technology Can Power Your Practice

TruGolf brings the same award-winning technology that enhanced viewership of this year’s Open Championship to your favorite practice location through its golf simulation products. TruGolf Range blends the authenticity of outdoor golf with the precision of advanced analytics, powered by TruGolf’s acclaimed E6 Apex by TruGolf simulation engine. The result is a fully immersive, data-driven practice environment where players can experience accurate ball-flight data, lifelike visuals, and the challenge of real-course play - but indoors, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

With TruGolf’s LaunchBox or APOGEE launch monitors, every shot is instantly analyzed then stored in the E6Golf Web App, where players can review sessions, compare trends, and even group or delete shots for more focused analysis.

