TruGolf Re-imagines the Driving Range:

Introducing TruGolf Range, A Game-Changing Leap in the Future of Golf Practice

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) today announced what could become the most transformative innovation in modern golf practice: TruGolf Range - a next-generation indoor range platform that combines breathtaking realism, intelligent data, and efficient facility design to redefine how golfers train and how courses operate.

Slated for its world premiere at the 2026 PGA Show (Booth 784) in Orlando, Florida, TruGolf Range positions TruGolf as the company leading the modernization of golf practice, creating a model that is sustainable, profitable, and infinitely more engaging for players and facilities alike. TruGolf Range is part of the previously disclosed technology package we will be supplying for the Golf Everywhere facility in development in Flower Mound Texas.

A Vision for the Future of Golf

TruGolf Range blends the authenticity of outdoor golf with the precision of advanced analytics, powered by TruGolf’s acclaimed E6 by TruGolf simulation engine. The result is a fully immersive, data-driven practice environment where players can experience accurate ball-flight data, lifelike visuals, and the challenge of real-course play - but indoors, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Each modular range can host multiple hitting bays, with expansive screens reaching 18 feet tall and up to 80 feet wide — or even larger, depending on available space. Seamless ultra-wide projection allows facilities to scale from compact installations to full-venue environments for tournaments, coaching clinics, or live-event broadcasts.

“We believe TruGolf Range represents a monumental leap forward for the game of golf,” said Chris Jones, Chief Executive Officer at TruGolf. “This is about transforming the driving range from a cost center into a profit engine - while giving golfers feedback and insights they’ve never had before in a range environment. Players no longer just hit balls; they train with data, precision, and purpose. That’s how the next generation of golfers will learn, compete, and improve.”

Transforming the Business of Golf

For golf-course owners and operators, TruGolf Range is more than a product, it’s a new operating model. By moving the driving range indoors, courses eliminate nearly every major variable cost associated with outdoor ranges: water, fertilizer, irrigation, mowing, and ball-retrieval labor.

According to the U.S. Golf Association, an average 18-hole facility spends close to $1 million annually on maintenance, with water usage in hot climates consuming up to 6 acre-feet per acre per year ( USGA Green Section Record ). By eliminating turf maintenance and weather downtime, TruGolf Range can dramatically reduce those costs while increasing utilization and ROI.

And the market is ready: the U.S. golf driving range industry was valued at $23.3 billion in 2024 ( IBISWorld ). In technology-enhanced ranges, “smart bays” have already demonstrated 40–50% higher revenue compared to conventional tee setups ( Rose Bowl Sports Group 2024 Study ).

TruGolf Range captures that momentum combining an advanced analytics ecosystem with a modular business model that scales from private-club installations to high-volume commercial driving range facilities.

Smarter Practice, Measurable Progress

Each hitting bay features an intuitive touchscreen command center where golfers can quickly scan a QR code to log into their player profile easily, setup custom improvement drills, and view live shot data like carry and total distance, launch angle, spin, club path, face angle, and more.

Every shot is instantly analyzed using TruGolf’s LaunchBox or APOGEE launch monitors, then stored in the E6Golf Web App, where players can review sessions, compare trends, and even group or delete shots for more focused analysis.

This level of precision turns every range visit into a measurable step forward — helping players accelerate their improvement with purpose and insight.

Sustainable, Scalable, and Profitable

Beyond innovation and player experience, TruGolf Range represents a compelling sustainability story. Golf’s water-management efforts have reduced U.S. golf course irrigation by 29% since 2005** ( Golf Course Superintendents Association of America 2022 Study ). TruGolf Range takes the next step offering a future where facilities can operate without Driving Range irrigation at all.

Indoor ranges can also operate unmanned, 24/7, through secure member access and automated systems, opening the door to new revenue streams and business efficiencies for course owners and entrepreneurs alike.

“Golf is at an inflection point,” Jones continued. “Facility operators are searching for ways to grow sustainably while keeping golfers engaged year-round. TruGolf Range offers both — an operational breakthrough and an experience golfers will love.”

See It First at the 2026 PGA Show

TruGolf Range will make its official debut at the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, where attendees can experience a full-scale installation featuring E6 by TruGolf software, LaunchBox and APOGEE integration, and next-generation data analytics tools designed for clubs, resorts, and commercial training centers.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

About TruGolf:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. From its origins creating legendary video-game golf experiences to leading innovations like E6 by TruGolf, LaunchBox, APOGEE, and now TruGolf Range, the company continues to shape the digital future of golf, blending technology, authenticity, and a deep love for the game of golf.

