TGS - Ex dividend of NOK 1.59 per share today

OSLO, NORWAY (16 May 2025) – The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.59 (USD 0.155) as from today, 16 May 2025.
Recommended Reading
-
May 09, 2025 01:15 ET | Source: TGS ASA
Oslo, Norway (May 9 2025) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce a significant increase in acquisition activity in Northern Europe this summer. TGS has...Read More
-
May 09, 2025 01:01 ET | Source: TGS ASA
OSLO, NORWAY (9 May 2025) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD...Read More