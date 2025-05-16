IMCD to acquire TECOM Ingredients to strengthen its offering in the food & nutrition market in Spain

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (16 May 2025) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in TECOM Ingredients S.A. (“TECOM”).

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Molins de Rei, near Barcelona, Spain, TECOM is a recognised distributor of ingredients and additives to the food industry. The company is a trusted partner for customers active in the food and nutrition market in Iberia, developing innovative, high-quality solutions across a wide spectrum of applications, including savoury, bakery and pastry, dairy and plant-based beverages, confectionery, meat and ready meals, as well as health and nutrition.

With a team of 16 employees, TECOM reported annual revenues of ca. EUR 18 million in the financial year 2024.

“This acquisition enhances our presence in Iberia and expands our portfolio with ingredients that are highly complementary to our current offering,” said José Alcover, Managing Director of IMCD Iberia & Maghreb. “We’re thrilled to welcome a talented team with deep expertise in market-specific food applications.”

Sixto Yañez, Commercial Director and Co-Founder of TECOM, commented: “Joining IMCD marks an exciting new phase in our journey. We are bringing together two companies that share a strong culture of innovation, service, and long-term partnerships. This step opens up new avenues for growth and will allow us to offer even greater value to our customers.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2024, with over 5,100 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,728 million. IMCD N.V.’s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

