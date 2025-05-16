Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Annual Report on Form 20-F has been filed

ST HELIER, Jersey , May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on EDGAR the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Annual Report"). The Annual Report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/reports-presentations/.

