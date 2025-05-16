Lab on Chips Market Size to Worth USD 15.58 Billion by 2032, at 9.71% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lab on Chips Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Lab on Chips Market Size was valued at USD 6.79 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.58 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.71% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Advancements in Lab-on-a-Chip Technology Revolutionizing Healthcare Diagnostics

The rapid technological innovation and evolving healthcare needs. Breakthroughs in microfluidics, biosensors and device miniaturization are driving the next generation of portable, high-throughput, low-cost diagnostics. These advancements are essential for point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics, especially in resource-limited areas, where CTCs already offer rapid and sensitive results with small sample sizes. Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases along with growing personalized medicine and real-time monitoring adoption are some of the factors boosting the demand of LOC in various healthcare applications. Interoperability with IoT and automation enables better data sharing and remote diagnostics, which makes access and use more convenient as well as efficient. U.S. Lab on Chips Market is valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.76%. Regulatory assistance such as quicker approval of in-vitro diagnostic devices coupled with large government investment in medical research is escalating the market demand. Lab-on-a-Chip devices (LoCs) are changing the world of diagnostics, as work is simplified and faster, test procedures that are easier on the patient are becoming possible.

Lab-on-a-Chip Market Trends by Product, Technology, Application and End Use

By Product & Service

In 2023, the Lab-on-a-Chip market was led by Reagents & Consumables, which held a 40.3% share as these are an integral part of diagnostics and research (applied in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and academia). Consumable such as cartridge, microfluidic chip and assay kit are continuously restocked, to create the continuous time flakes for manufacturer.

The Software & Services segment, expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, will enable better data analytics, remote monitoring, and real-time connectivity with digital platforms. These solutions are imperative to increase device performance, simplify processes and enhance diagnostics as well as drug development.

By Technology

In 2023, Microfluidics Technology held the largest share of 56.7% in the Lab-on-a-Chip market, serving as the foundation for systems that enable micro-manipulation of small fluid volumes for diagnostics, drug development, and biochemical assays. Its widespread use is driven by advantages such as low reagent input, short processing times, and high throughput, making it essential in clinical and research settings.

The Optical Technology segment is expected to see the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to increasing demand for real-time, non-invasive and sensitive detection approaches. Optical systems, combined with conductive elements and sensors, are being increasingly utilized in point-of-care, environmental monitoring, and life science systems.

By Application

In 2023, Clinical Diagnostics dominated the Lab-on-a-Chip market with a 53.3% share, due to an increase in the requirement for rapid, accurate and point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases and chronic conditions. Lab-on-chip systems provide fast results with low sample volume and are suitable for hospitals, diagnostic labs and emergency care units, leading to better patient care and more effective use of resources.

From 2024 to 2032, the Drug Discovery & Development segment is expected to experience the fastest revenue growth, driven by the demand for faster preclinical screening, toxicity testing and target validation driving the demand for lab-on-chip platforms for fast track drug development.

By End Use

In 2023, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers led the Lab-on-a-Chip market with a 49.1% share, due to the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, rapid disease detection, and patient monitoring. They provide fast and sensitive non-invasive testing results that enable better clinical decisions and patient management.

The Academic & Research Institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by rising investments in biomedical research and developments in microfluidics, organ-on-chip, and next-generation diagnostics, improving healthcare and life sciences.

Lab-on-a-Chip Market Growth in North America and Asia Pacific

In 2023, North America led the Lab-on-a-Chip market with a 47.7% share, this region is expected to start with using the advanced technology at an early stage, also owing of significant investments in healthcare and R&D activities being carried out throughout the region. The United States is a principal player in this field, and MIT and Fluidigm Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific are some institutions and companies at the forefront of clinical diagnostics, genomics and personalized medicine. Regulations and government funding are providing additional momentum for market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 growing on the back of fast paced expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increasing investment in research. Nations like China, India, and Japan are investing significantly in microfluidics and biosensor technology, including the research work by institutes such as Tsinghua University and IIT Bombay. Other companies such as MicruX Technologies and Dolomite Microfluidics are also adding value to innovation in the region, by reducing the cost of advanced diagnostics, and aiding early phase disease detection and targeted medicine.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced a Vulcan™ Automated Lab—an AI-powered, robotic electron microscopy platform specially designed to simplify semiconductor characterization and speed atomic-scale TEM metrology. This new technique is designed to increase efficiency, lower costs, and better integrate data between labs and fabs.

In February 2025, Siemens Healthineers expanded its U.S. parts inventory by nearly 30% with two new logistics hubs in New Jersey and California, aiming to strengthen its supply chain and ensure faster delivery of diagnostic imaging components.

