Cloud Robotics Market to Reach USD 47.14 Billion by 2033, Owing to Growing Integration of Cloud Computing and Automation | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cloud Robotics Market size was valued at USD 8.26 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 47.14 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 24.39% from 2026 to 2033.

As cloud computing is increasingly being integrated with robotic systems to enable real-time data processing, improved automation, and remote operating capabilities, the cloud robotics market is expanding quickly.





The U.S. Cloud Robotics Market was valued at USD 2.78 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 15.54 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 24.09% from 2026 to 2033.

The growing use of cloud-connected robots in manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics applications is driving growth in the U.S. cloud robotics market. The market is growing as a result of developments in AI, IoT, and real-time data processing as well as the demand for flexible, scalable, and affordable automation solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Solution segment dominated the Cloud Robotics Market with the highest revenue share of about 75% in 2025 due to increasing deployment of integrated robotics solutions, rising adoption across industries, and demand for automation that improves operational efficiency. Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 owing to expanding demand for cloud-based maintenance, consulting, support, and managed services.

By Service Model

SaaS segment dominated the Cloud Robotics Market with the highest revenue share of about 50% in 2025 due to its easy accessibility, lower upfront costs, and widespread adoption for deploying robotic applications on cloud platforms. IaaS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 driven by increasing demand for scalable computing resources, storage, and infrastructure.

By Robot Type

Industrial Robots segment dominated the Cloud Robotics Market with the highest revenue share of about 60% in 2025 due to widespread adoption in manufacturing, automotive, and electronics industries. Service Robots segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 owing to rising demand in healthcare, hospitality, logistics, and retail for tasks, such as delivery, cleaning, and customer interaction.

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing segment dominated the Cloud Robotics Market with the highest revenue share of about 32% in 2025 due to high integration of robotic automation for assembly, material handling, and production efficiency. Retail & E-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2026-2033 driven by rising adoption of cloud robotics for inventory management, order fulfillment, and last-mile delivery solutions.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Cloud Robotics Market with a 40% share in 2025 due to the presence of advanced industrial automation infrastructure, strong R&D capabilities, and high adoption of robotics across manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics sectors. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 27.18% from 2026–2033, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing manufacturing automation, and growing adoption of cloud-based robotics solutions.

Increasing Adoption of Collaborative Robots (cobots) in Manufacturing and Healthcare Augment Market Growth Globally

The need for cloud robotics solutions is being driven by the expanding use of cobots in sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. Cloud solutions effectively supply the sophisticated data processing, real-time monitoring, and smooth integration with enterprise systems that cobots need. Multiple cobots can be remotely controlled, analyzed, and coordinated across sites thanks to cloud robotics. The need for cloud-based robotic services, such as software, storage, and AI integration, is growing quickly as sectors depend more and more on human-robot collaboration to improve productivity, safety, and accuracy.

Key Companies:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet)

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

FANUC Corporation

KUKA AG

Hit Robot Group Co. Ltd

CloudMinds Technologies Co. Ltd

C2RO Cloud Robotics Inc.

Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd

Ortelio Ltd

V3 Smart Technologies PTE Ltd

Formant

OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics)

Locus Robotics

Zebra Technologies

Universal Robots (Teradyne)

Recent Developments:

September 2025 , AWS decided to retire its RoboMaker service, its cloud robotics simulation platform, recommending customers migrate to AWS Batch instead.

