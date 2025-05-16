Major Shareholder Announcement

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Svitzer Group A/S, CVR-no. 44 79 14 47, (“Svitzer”) hereby announces the receipt of the following major shareholder notifications following the announcement of the final result and completion of APMH Invest A/S’ all-cash voluntary recommended purchase offer to acquire all issued shares of Svitzer, excluding Svitzer treasury shares, if any, and shares held by APMH Invest A/S, on the terms set out in the offer document published by APMH Invest A/S on 2 April 2025.

On 16 May 2025, APMH Invest A/S has (on behalf of itself and its ultimate owner A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Fond til almene Formaal) notified Svitzer that APMH Invest A/S holds a total of 29,462,147 shares and voting rights in Svitzer corresponding to 93.4% of the total share capital and 93.4% of the voting rights in Svitzer. APMH Invest A/S is indirectly wholly owned by A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Fond til almene Formaal through A.P. Møller Holding A/S.

On 16 May 2025, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine McKinney Møllers Familiefond has notified Svitzer that A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine McKinney Møllers Familiefond no longer holds any shares and voting rights in Svitzer.

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With around 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A

T: +45 24941654

E: ir@svitzer.com

