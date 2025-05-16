RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-05-16
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,550
Volume sold, SEK mln950
Number of bids7
Number of accepted bids5
Average yield1.930 %
Lowest yield1.922 %
Highest accepted yield1.937 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2025-05-16
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,875
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids16
Number of accepted bids5
Average yield2.118 %
Lowest yield2.114 %
Highest accepted yield2.119 %
% accepted at highest yield       66.67


Auction date2025-05-16
Loan1063
Coupon0.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0015193313
Maturity2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln5,035
Volume sold, SEK mln1,050
Number of bids30
Number of accepted bids7
Average yield2.586 %
Lowest yield2.578 %
Highest accepted yield2.589 %
% accepted at highest yield       39.58




 


