RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
|Auction date
|2025-05-16
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,550
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|950
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|1.930 %
|Lowest yield
|1.922 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.937 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-05-16
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,875
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|16
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|2.118 %
|Lowest yield
|2.114 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.119 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|66.67
|Auction date
|2025-05-16
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|5,035
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,050
|Number of bids
|30
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|2.586 %
|Lowest yield
|2.578 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.589 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|39.58