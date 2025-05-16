Prosafe SE: Correction: 2024 Annual Report

Correction: The below announced Press Release did not include attached ESEF file, there are no changes to the numbers or the wording reported in the Annual report, Remuneration report and Transparency act statement for 2024. The ESEF is now included as an attachement.

30 April 2025 - Prosafe SE today published the Annual report, Transparency Act Statement and Remuneration report for 2024. The Annual report includes the 2024 annual accounts, corporate governance report and sustainability report.

On 31 January 2025, Prosafe reported preliminary and unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Today's audited accounts include adjustments to EBITDA and net loss compared to the end-January preliminary figures following the sale of the Safe Concordia completed in March 2025.

* EBITDA increased by USD 3.4 from USD 23.8 million to USD 27.2 million due to reversal of demobilisation accruals

* Impairment increased from nil to USD 8.4 million due to a realised sale price below the net book value after the reporting date

* Net loss for the period increased by USD 4.9 million, from USD 41.8 million to 46.7 million

The reports are attached and also available on https://www.prosafe.com/investor- information/annual-reports/ and on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/ Prosafe also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), which can be found on the website.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com/)

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CFO Phone: +47 415 08 186

