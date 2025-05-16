Change in the holding of Suominen’s treasury shares

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 16, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)

Following the decision taken at Suominen’s Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2025, Suominen has transferred 36,013 shares to the members of the Board of Directors on May 16, 2025 as part of the remuneration of the Board. According to the decision taken at the Annual General Meeting, 25% of the annual remuneration is paid in the company’s shares.

After the transfer, the company holds a total of 496,103 treasury shares.

The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were communicated in a stock exchange release on April 25, 2025.

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million, and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas.

