Bitget Wallet Surpasses 80 Million Users Amid Rising Demand for Self-Custody

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has surpassed 80 million users globally , marking a major milestone in its seventh year of operations. The sharp growth reflects a broader shift toward self-custody amid rising demand for mobile-first, multi-functional crypto wallets. As onchain activity continues to accelerate, wallets are emerging as central platforms in the evolving Web3 stack, driven by stablecoin adoption, real-world asset tokenization and regulatory softening.

Since its founding in 2018, Bitget Wallet has integrated with thousands of dApps and networks, processed over 250 million transactions, and facilitated over $12 billion in cumulative transaction volume. The wallet has evolved from a simple tool into a comprehensive hub for all onchain activities — from trading and earning to spending crypto in daily life. "Our vision has always been to make crypto practical and accessible to everyone," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "We're building a simple, seamless experience that helps users participate in Web3 on their own terms—from discovering new tokens to making real-world payments."

The adoption is being driven by a combination of mobile-first usage patterns, demand for asset sovereignty, and market volatility that is prompting users to seek greater control over their funds. Bitget Wallet's integrated approach—combining trading, asset management, and payments — has proven especially appealing to retail users navigating fragmented ecosystems. Its growth over the past year has also been fueled by a surge in onchain trading activity, alongside the launch of new payment features and global incentive campaigns. A series of product upgrades have helped users seize fast-moving opportunities, while simplified interfaces to attract new users across both emerging and developed markets.

Recent upgrades have further positioned Bitget Wallet as a central gateway for onchain engagement. The launch of Super DEX , a next-generation aggregator spanning over 130 chains, improves trade execution by tapping into deeper liquidity across networks. Bitget Wallet Alpha has emerged as a go-to mobile dashboard for real-time token signals and early-stage trading, helping users act quickly on emerging opportunities. On the payment front, the rollout of Shop with Crypto and PayFi integrations allows users to spend assets directly from their wallets, closing the gap between onchain value and everyday use. With growing activity, the wallet has also introduced enhanced security features, including default MEV protection and EIP-7702 detection tools, to ensure safer interactions at scale.

Now in its seventh year, Bitget Wallet is marking the milestone with a global campaign spotlighting its evolution into a more intuitive and widely used self-custody platform. The company will host community meetups in key regions, stream leadership sessions, and release a year-in-review to deepen engagement and expand its global presence.

