eQ Plc Managers' Transactions – Rettig Oy Ab

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions
16 May 2025 at 2:00 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rettig Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Tomas von Rettig
Position: Member of the Board
(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Janne Larma
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 108668/4/4
Transaction date: 2025-05-15
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: REDEMPTION OF PLEDGE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6331706 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6331706 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
eQ Plc
Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733
eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.
More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.