Alsttom S.A: Board of Directors release

16 May 2025 – The Board of Directors acknowledges the decision of Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, not to seek a fourth term as CEO of Alstom at the end of his current term, which expires at the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending 31 March 2027. At the recommendation of the Company's Nominations and Remuneration Committee held on 13 May 2025, the Board of Directors have decided to launch the process of identifying his successor, in order to ensure a smooth transition.

The Board of Directors is pleased with the very good annual results published on 14 May, which demonstrates the excellence of Henri Poupart-Lafarge's management. Henri Poupart-Lafarge will remain Chief Executive Officer of the Group until his successor is appointed.

About Alstom





Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.



