Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a company that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of digital marketing and online education businesses, announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st 2025.

Financial Highlights

  • First quarter revenue increased 77% to $2.81M vs. $1.58M in the prior year period and increased 12.8% from $2.49M in Q4 of 2024
  • First quarter gross profit increased 70% to $1.7M vs. $1M in the prior year period and increased 28% from $1.32M in Q4 of 2024
  • First quarter total operating expenses increased 71% to $2.49M vs. $1.45M in the prior year period and increased 23% from $2.01M in Q4 of 2024
  • First quarter net loss increased 72% to $0.80M vs. $0.47M in the prior year period and vs. a $0.14M gain in Q4 of 2024
  • Cash at 3/31/25 was $0.67M vs. $0.48M at 12/31/24

“We substantially increased our revenue and gross profit during the first quarter of 2025. Our cash used in operations decreased to $0.14M, reflecting improvements in both operational discipline and revenue contribution,” said Onfolio Holdings CEO Dominic Wells.

“While our net loss increased from $0.47M in Q1 2024, to $0.80M in Q1 2025, $0.27M of this was stock-based-compensation, most of which was a one-time expense, as well as $0.17M in higher amortization expense compared to the prior year. Taking these non-cash increases into account, our net loss improved year-on-year. During the first quarter of 2025, we continued our effort to improve operations within our portfolio companies, which has resulted in reduced cost, better efficiency, a renewed focus on organic growth and the development of new services.

“During the first quarter of 2025, we also raised non-dilutive capital through the sale of our Series A Preferred Shares, which have consistently paid a 12% annual dividend for over four years. The additional capital was primarily used to strengthen our balance sheet and prepare for our next acquisition.

“We remain highly focused on continued organic growth within our core digital marketing and online education business units and are pursuing strategic acquisitions to strengthen those businesses.

“If we continue to execute well on our organic and strategic growth initiatives, we could achieve profitability during the second half of 2025,” concluded Dominic Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings acquires controlling interests in and actively manage small online businesses that we believe (i) operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. Through the acquisition and growth of a diversified group of online businesses with these characteristics, we believe we offer investors in our shares an opportunity to diversify their own portfolio risk. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may" "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
   March 31   December 31 
   2025   2024 
         
Assets        
Current Assets:        
Cash $666,115  $476,874 
Accounts receivable, net  688,763   755,804 
Inventory  47,027   65,876 
Prepaids and other current assets  200,763   138,007 
Total Current Assets  1,602,668   1,436,561 
         
Intangible assets  3,022,099   3,323,211 
Goodwill  4,203,145   4,210,557 
Fixed Assets  4,707   5,135 
Due from related party  128,385   126,530 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method  213,007   213,007 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method  269,140   268,231 
Other assets  3,495   9,465 
         
Total Assets $9,446,646  $9,592,697 
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity        
         
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and other current liabilities $1,018,752  $969,068 
Dividends payable  105,468   100,797 
Notes payable, current  526,010   702,634 
Notes Payable - Related Party, current  -   400,000 
Contingent consideration  308,943   981,591 
Deferred revenue  654,971   589,913 
Total Current Liabilities  2,614,144   3,744,003 
         
Notes payable  790,000   450,000 
Notes payable - related parties  1,049,000   1,049,000 
Due to joint ventures - long term  -   - 
Total Liabilities  4,453,144   5,243,003 
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
         
Stockholders' Equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized        
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 165,260 and 134,460 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024  165   134 
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024  5,128   5,128 
Additional paid-in capital  23,459,650   22,316,751 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  97,152   68,105 
Accumulated deficit  (19,976,595)  (19,078,287)
Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity  3,585,500   3,311,831 
Non-Controlling Interests  1,408,002   1,037,863 
Total Stockholders' Equity  4,993,502   4,349,694 
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $9,446,646  $9,592,697 
         
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 
  


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
     
  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
  2025 2024
     
     
Revenue, services $1,796,595  $723,551 
Revenue, product sales  1,015,348   863,351 
Total Revenue  2,811,943   1,586,902 
         
Cost of revenue, services  1,016,860   366,706 
Cost of revenue, product sales  87,963   215,860 
Total cost of revenue  1,104,823   582,566 
         
Gross profit  1,707,120   1,004,336 
         
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administrative  2,221,346   1,185,184 
Professional fees  237,905   180,190 
Acquisition costs  33,410   94,341 
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets  -   - 
Total operating expenses  2,492,661   1,459,715 
         
Loss from operations  (785,541)  (455,379)
         
Other income (expense)        
Equity method income (loss)  909   (5,154)
Dividend income  2,250   - 
Interest income (expense), net  (100,720)  (17,720)
Other income  4,983   427 
Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration  54,173   - 
Impairment of investments  -   - 
Gain on sale of business  -   - 
Total other income  (38,405)  (22,447)
         
Loss before income taxes  (823,946)  (477,826)
         
Income tax (provision) benefit  17,518   - 
         
Net loss  (806,428)  (477,826)
         
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  12,041   664 
Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc.  (794,387)  (477,162)
         
Preferred Dividends  (103,921)  (81,645)
Net loss to common shareholders $(898,308) $(558,807)
         
Net loss per common shareholder        
Basic and diluted $(0.18) $(0.11)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic and diluted  5,127,395   5,107,395 
         
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 
  


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
 
  Preferred Stock,
$0.001 Par value		 Common Stock,
$0.001 Par Value		  Additional  Accumulated Accumulated
Other		  Non  Stockholders' 
  Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive
Income		 Controlling
Interest		 Equity
                   
Balance, December 31, 2024  134,460  $134   5,127,395  $5,128  $22,316,751  $(19,078,287) $68,105  $1,037,863  $4,349,694 
           -   -       -   -   -   - 
Sale of preferred stock for cash  28,000   28   -   -   699,972   -   -   -   700,000 
Preferred stock and common stock options issued for payment of contingent consideration  2,800   3   -   -   169,997   -   -   -   170,000 
Stock-based compensation  -   -   -   -   272,930   -   -   -   272,930 
Payment of note payble by NCI                              400,000   400,000 
Preferred dividends  -   -   -   -   -   (103,921)  -   -   (103,921)
Foreign currency translation  -   -   -   -   -   -   29,047   -   29,047 
Distribution to non-controlling interest                              (17,820)  (17,820)
Net loss  -   -   -   -   -   (794,387)  -   (12,041)  (806,428)
                                     
Balance, March 31, 2025  165,260   165   5,127,395   5,128   23,459,650   (19,976,595)  97,152   1,408,002   4,993,502 
                                     
Balance, December 31, 2023  92,260   93   5,107,395   5,108   21,107,311   (16,957,854)  182,465   -   4,337,123 
                                     
Acquisition of Business  17,000   17   -   -   484,983   -   -   126,000   611,000 
Sale of preferred stock for cash  400   -   -   -   10,000   -   -   -   10,000 
Stock-based compensation  -   -   -   -   17,887   -   -   -   17,887 
Preferred dividends  -   -   -   -   -   (81,645)  -   -   (81,645)
Foreign currency translation  -   -   -   -   -   -   (39,134)      (39,134)
Distribution to non-controlling interest  -   -   -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Net loss  -   -   -   -   -   (477,826)  -   (664)  (478,490)
                                     
Balance, March 31, 2024  109,660  $110   5,107,395  $5,108  $21,620,181  $(17,517,325) $143,331  $125,336  $4,376,741 
                                     
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
 


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
 
     
   2025   2024 
         
Cash Flows from Operating Activities        
Net loss $(806,428) $(477,826)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Stock-based compensation expense  272,930   17,887 
Equity method loss (income)  (909)  5,154 
Dividends received from equity method investment  -   - 
Amortization of intangible assets  301,112   125,219 
Depreciation expense  428     
Impairment of intangible assets  -   - 
Change in FV of contingent consideration  (54,173)  - 
Net change in:        
Accounts receivable  67,041   (33,681)
Inventory  18,849   117 
Prepaids and other current assets  (56,786)  (81,328)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities  49,684   (33,390)
Due to joint ventures  (1,855)  3,557 
Deferred revenue  65,058   34,284 
Due to related parties  -   9,000 
         
Net cash used in operating activities  (145,049)  (431,007)
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities        
Cash paid to acquire businesses  -   (240,000)
Investments in unconsolidated entities  -   (10,000)
Investment in cryptocurrency  -   - 
Net cash used in investing activities  -   (250,000)
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities        
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock  700,000   10,000 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  -   - 
Payments of preferred dividends  (99,250)  (70,122)
Distributions to non-controlling interest holders  (17,820)  - 
Proceeds from notes payable  -   350,000 
Payments on note payables  (176,624)  (25,743)
Payments on acquisition note payables  -   - 
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties  -   - 
Payments on note payables - related parties  -   - 
Payments on contingent consideration  (108,475)  - 
         
Net cash provided by financing activities  297,831   264,135 
         
Effect of foreign currency translation  36,459   (35,612)
         
Net Change in Cash  189,241   (452,484)
Cash, Beginning of  Period  476,874   982,261 
         
Cash, End of Period  666,115  $529,777 
         
Cash Paid For:        
Income Taxes $-  $- 
Interest $100,720  $18,360 
         
Non-cash transactions:        
Preferred dividends accrued $103,921  $81,645 
Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions $-  $440,000 
Preferred stock issued for acquisitions $-  $425,000 
Settlement of contingent consideration $510,000  $- 
Non-controlling interest issued for settlement of note payable $400,000  $- 
         
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements        

