U.S. Healthcare Real Estate Market Report 2025-2030: Aging Baby Boomer Population to Represent 20% of U.S. Residents by 2030, Fueling Growth in Senior Living Communities

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Healthcare Real Estate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Property (Hospitals, Medical Office Buildings, Senior Living & Retirement Communities), Model (Sales, Rental, Lease) and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Healthcare Real Estate Market was valued at USD 1.32 Trillion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.87 Trillion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.20%. The market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors reshaping the landscape and presenting significant opportunities for investors and developers, such as the aging population, healthcare spending, the expansion of outpatient facilities, and new technologies.

The demographic shift towards an older population drives healthcare real estate expansion. By 2030, all baby boomers will be over 65, increasing the senior population to 20% of the U.S. total. This age group is expected to account for 37% of national healthcare spending, with per capita expenditures significantly higher than younger cohorts. The growing need for age-appropriate healthcare services is fueling demand for facilities such as outpatient centers, specialty clinics, and senior living communities. Medical Outpatient Buildings (MOBs) have seen increased occupancy rates, reaching 92.8% in Q4 2024. This shift is driven by patient preferences for convenience and cost-effective care.



Alongside this demographic shift, the current healthcare capacity highlights growing pressure on the system. According to the American Hospital Association, as of 2025, the U.S. has 6,093 hospitals, of which 5,112 are classified as community hospitals. A population of around 331 million translates to just 1.84 hospitals per 100,000 people. This relatively low ratio underscores the need for new healthcare facilities, creating strong opportunities for real estate development in the healthcare sector.



Moreover, the rising incidence of acute diseases is compounding the demand. For instance, conditions like acute kidney injury (AKI) are becoming more common, driven in part by the aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension. According to the 2020 Annual Data Report, these health challenges contribute to rising hospitalization rates.



In 2025, the U.S. is projected to experience about 36.2 million hospitalizations, which is expected to climb to 40.2 million by 2035. This trend reflects the growing demand for inpatient care and highlights the urgency of expanding hospital capacity. As hospitalizations increase and physician shortages persist, the pressure to invest in new medical facilities becomes even more critical.



U.S. Healthcare Real Estate Market Insights

The senior living and retirement community sector is on a strong growth trajectory and is projected to showcase significant growth from 2024 to 2030. This surge is primarily driven by the aging baby boomer population, which is fueling demand for post-retirement living options that offer comfort and access to specialized healthcare services. Real estate developers and institutional investors are increasingly drawn to this sector, recognizing it as a stable, long-term asset class.

Medical Outpatient Buildings (MOBs) are capitalizing on changing healthcare preferences, particularly the shift toward more accessible outpatient care. In 2024, MOBs saw a decline in vacancy rates and an increase in asking rents, even in the face of new supply. This reflects robust demand as patients and providers seek care facilities closer to residential areas.

The lease model dominated the healthcare real estate sector in 2024, holding a market share of 65.10%. Its popularity stems from the financial flexibility it offers healthcare providers, enabling them to invest more in patient care rather than property ownership. Leasing also facilitates scalability, allowing facilities to adjust space usage based on shifting patient volumes and service models. For investors, long-term lease agreements provide stable income and lower risk, making this model especially attractive to REITs and institutional buyers.

The market is being shaped by industry giants such as Welltower Inc. ($82.34B market cap), Ventas Inc. ($24.94B), and Healthpeak Properties Inc. ($14.44B). These players dominate due to their scale, diversification, and strategic partnerships. Welltower, in particular, maintains the largest and most varied portfolio among healthcare REITs, spanning senior housing, outpatient facilities, and health systems. Their large-scale operations allow them to mitigate risk, secure long-term operator relationships, and maintain consistent performance, even in fluctuating market conditions. Their depth of experience and sector focus give them a significant edge in a growing and increasingly competitive market.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.32 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.87 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Healthcare Real Estate Market Variables and Trends

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Market Opportunities

3.5.4. Market Challenges

3.6. Industry Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. U.S. Healthcare Real Estate Market: Property Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Healthcare Real Estate Market, by Property: Key Takeaways

4.2. Property Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Property, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

4.3.1. Hospitals

4.3.2. Medical Office Buildings (MOBs)

4.3.3. Senior Living and Retirement Communities

4.3.4. Long-Term Care and Specialty Centers

4.3.5. Medical Centers (Life Science, Biotech, Research Centers, etc.)

4.3.6. Others (Retail Health, Health Campuses, etc.)

Chapter 5. U.S. Healthcare Real Estate Market: Model Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Healthcare Real Estate Market, by Model: Key Takeaways

5.2. Model Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Model, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Sales

5.3.2. Rental

5.3.3. Lease

Chapter 6. U.S. Healthcare Real Estate Market: Competitive Analysis

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Participant's Overview

6.4. Financial Performance

6.5. Product Benchmarking

6.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

6.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024

6.8. Strategy Mapping

6.9. Company Profiles

6.9.1. Welltower Inc.

6.9.2. Ventas, Inc.

6.9.3. Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

6.9.4. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

6.9.5. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated

6.9.6. CareTrust REIT, Inc.

6.9.7. The GEO Group, Inc.

6.9.8. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.

6.9.9. National Health Investors, Inc.

6.9.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w8pda

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.