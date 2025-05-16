U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2030 - Shift from Bariatric Surgery to Non-Surgical Medical Weight Loss Boosts Demand for GLP-1-Based Therapies

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Ownership (Hospital-based, Standalone), Consumer Behavior, Key Companies, Competitive Analysis, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market was valued at USD 1.17 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.50 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.42%. The growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of obesity and the overweight adult population in the U.S. Moreover, the growing desire of overweight people to improve their health is expected to boost growth in the U.S.



Physical inactivity is a major public health concern as it has led to the second-highest number of deaths after the consumption of tobacco in the U.S.A sedentary lifestyle is the major factor responsible for obesity and subsequently leads to morbidity and the development of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and cardiac disorders. Hence, the growing sedentary lifestyle among the adult U.S. population is expected to boost the market's growth over the forecast period. According to the CDC statistics, around 15% of all adults in the country are physically inactive, and the prevalence ranges from 17.3% to 47.7% in states and territories.



Moreover, with the rising demand for medical weight loss treatment programs, companies are launching clinics in different locations to cater to this demand. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the market during the initial phase owing to reduced demand from patients and closures of centers to curb the spread of the virus. However, with the adoption of telehealth services, the market has recovered quickly from the negative effects of the pandemic and is expected to be in demand over the next few years.



U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market Insights

Based on the ownership, the standalone segment held the largest market share in 2024. The high share of the segment can be attributed to the rising number of standalone clinics in the U.S. and growing patient preference towards specialized standalone clinics

Based on the region, the Southeast region held the largest market share in 2024 owing to the higher prevalence of obesity in the region and growing healthcare spending for physician services

Many standalone clinics are opening new clinics to increase their market and geographical presence and offer personalized services with some new and potent medications such as GLP-1

The adoption of medical weight loss treatment is rising in the U.S. as patients are shifting from bariatric surgeries to affordable non-surgical interventions. These programs are in demand owing to the low risk of mortality associated with these programs

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Obesity

3.2.1.2. Increasing Cost of Surgical Weight Loss Treatments

3.2.1.3. Rising Aesthetic Desire and Shift from Surgical to Non-Surgical Weight Loss Treatments

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Skilled Healthcare Staff

3.2.2.2. Limited Insurance Coverage

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Scenario & Reimbursement Outlook

3.4. Business Environment Analysis

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Ownership Analysis

4.1. Ownership Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market: Ownership Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Ownership, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Standalone

4.5. Hospital-based

Chapter 5. Regional Analysis

5.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Regional Market Dashboard

5.3. Regional Market Snapshot

5.4. U.S. Medical Weight Loss Clinics Market Share by Region, 2023 & 2030:

5.5. Northeast

5.6. Southeast

5.7. Southwest

5.8. Midwest

5.9. West

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company Categorization

6.2. Company Market Position Analysis

6.3. Strategy Mapping

6.4. Company Profiles/Listing

6.4.1. Medi-Weightloss

6.4.2. Medical Weight Loss Clinic

6.4.3. Rivas Weight Loss

6.4.4. NYU Langone Hospitals

6.4.5. Cleveland Clinic

6.4.6. Stanford Health Care

6.4.7. UCLA Health

6.4.8. Long Island Weight Loss Institute

6.4.9. Cedars-Sinai

6.4.10. Allegheny Health Network

6.4.11. Options Medical Weight Loss

6.4.12. Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sg6wt5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.