Change in Harvia’s Management Team: Jennifer Thayer to leave Harvia

Jennifer Thayer, Head of Region, North America and President of Harvia US Inc, has decided to resign from her position at Harvia to join another employer. Thayer will continue in her current position until 30 May 2025.

Nick Larrick, Vice President of Operations at Harvia North America, will serve as Interim Head of Region, North America, and as an interim member of Harvia’s Management Team as of 1 June 2025. Larrick brings 25 years of experience at ThermaSol, a Texas-based company acquired by Harvia in 2024, and has strong knowledge of the North American sauna market.

Harvia will commence the recruitment process for a new Head of Region, North America, immediately.

“I would like to thank Jennifer for her contribution to developing our North American sales region and her work as a member of Harvia’s Management Team. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” says Matias Järnefelt, CEO of Harvia Plc.





Matias Järnefelt, CEO, tel. +358 40 5056 080





