Champfromier, Friday, May 16, 2025

AKWEL: PROBABLE NON-RECURRING CHARGE FOR FISCAL 2025

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), a systems supplier to the automotive and truck industries specialising in fluid management, mechanisms, and structural parts for electric vehicles, has signed a customer agreement regarding quality issues relating to SCR tanks produced by the Group.

This agreement, which resolves outstanding litigation, could have a negative impact of around -19 M€ on earnings for the 2025 financial year, after reversal of provisions already set aside for this purpose. This one-off charge could be limited in part by the insurance cover taken out by the Group. AKWEL will communicate on this subject as soon as the amounts covered by its insurance partners have been precisely validated.

Next press release: First-half 2025 sales, July 24, 2025, after close of trading.



AKWEL is an independent, family-owned group listed on Euronext Paris, and a systems supplier to the automotive and truck industries, specializing in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group draws on first-rate industrial and technological know-how in the application and transformation of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and in mechatronics integration.



Present in 20 countries on five continents, AKWEL employs 8,600 people worldwide.







Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000053027 - Reuters: AKW.PA - Bloomberg: AKW:FP





Contact



AKWEL

Benoit Coutier - Finance & Legal VP - Tel: +33 4 50 56 98 68

EKNO - Press relations

Jean-Marc Atlan - jean-marc.atlan@ekno.fr - Tel.: +33 6 07 37 20 44

ACTUS - Investor Relations

Mathieu Calleux - akwel@actus.fr - Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

