Former CEO of Coinbase Germany Joins LUKSO as COO to Accelerate Mainstream Web3 Adoption

Universal Everything, the company behind the tech team of LUKSO, the Layer 1 blockchain for social, culture, and creators, announces the appointment of Jan-Oliver Sell as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Jan’s appointment marks an important moment for LUKSO as it transitions from research and development to scaling its vision of “The New Web3”—a user-centric blockchain ecosystem designed for mainstream adoption beyond finance. He joins LUKSO after a transformative four-year chapter at Coinbase Germany, including two years as Managing Director, where he secured the first crypto custody license from BaFin, a landmark achievement for Coinbase’s European expansion.



His move to LUKSO aligns with the project's mission to redefine digital ownership and identity and move blockchain to a mainstream audience. LUKSO was built on the foundational work of Fabian Vogelsteller with Ethereum’s ERC standards, specifically the ERC-20 token standard, and has evolved to a new standards track called LUKSO Standards Proposals (LSPs), which represent the first comprehensive update to Ethereum’s smart contract standards, designed to make Web3 accessible to everyone.



Jan brings over 15 years of experience in operations, finance, and the blockchain industry, with a proven track record of bridging traditional industries with blockchain innovation. At Coinbase Germany, he oversaw regulatory compliance efforts and drove mainstream adoption by adapting offerings for German users, significantly contributing to Coinbase’s European expansion.



LUKSO is at the forefront of redefining how blockchain can empower creators and users,” said Jan. “LUKSO’s focus on user experience and non-financial use cases offers a unique opportunity to build the foundations of a new Web3, where users can seamlessly read, write, and own their digital lives.



LUKSO’s recent milestones highlight its readiness for this next phase:



● Standards for a public digital identity: The fully standardised first “wallet-turned-profile“ blockchain account, that is built for the future.



● Evolved Token standards: Tokens can now update metadata, be transferred in bulk, and upgrade over time.



● A Platform for web2 and web3 mini-apps: UniversalEverything.io allows profiles to host mini-apps and is the starting point of a new decentralized social media.



● Public Mobile App Release: Simplifying access to LUKSO’s ecosystem for users and creators.



● 30,000+ Universal Profiles: Decentralized identities enabling seamless digital interactions (universaleverything.io).



● 140,000+ Community Validators: Securing the network with robust decentralization (explorer.consensus.mainnet.lukso.network).



● Upcoming Ethereum-LUKSO Bridge: A zero-knowledge proof-based bridge using Hyperlane and Hashi technology, set to improve interoperability. To learn more about the



Ethereum–LUKSO Bridge, read this overview.



With its technical foundation solidified, LUKSO is now moving to connect its technology with traditional creative industries and the social web. Sell’s operational expertise and industry connections will be key to building partnerships and expanding adoption among mainstream audiences.



“LUKSO’s vision of ‘The New Web3’ is about making blockchain intuitive and relevant for everyone,” said Fabian Vogelsteller, LUKSO co-founder and Ethereum standards pioneer. “Jan’s operational expertise and deep understanding of the blockchain space will be critical as LUKSO continues to innovate and expand its ecosystem, empowering creators and users in a seamless, decentralized environment.”







About LUKSO



LUKSO is a Layer 1 EVM blockchain tailored for social, culture, and creators, designed to bring decentralized identity, digital ownership, and new standards for interaction to the forefront of Web3. Built around Universal Profiles, it enables a more human, creative, and interconnected internet where users, communities, and economies can evolve together.



For more on LUKSO’s mission and vision, read the Vision for a New Web3 series: Part 1: Building the Foundations of the New Web3 and Part 2: The Future Internet



Website: https://lukso.network/ , https://universaleverything.io/



