Roger Williams University Class of 2025 Urged to Embrace Discomfort, Pursue their Dreams and Careers with Purpose

BRISTOL, R.I., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before Cole Brauer became the first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world, she was a struggling high school student searching for direction. She found it, unexpectedly and powerfully, in college.

“I became empowered in learning for the first time in my entire life,” Brauer told the Roger Williams University Class of 2025 during her Commencement keynote address on May 16. “Yet the problem with empowering a student to learn? I craved so, so much more.”

That hunger for growth took her far from home to a college in Hawaii, where she took a leap of faith that would change her life. Reflecting on the pivotal moment that launched her sailing career, Brauer recalled the discomfort of stepping into unfamiliar territory after emailing the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa sailing team she had no connection to, asking to join.

“I could have stayed home. I could have not written that email,” Brauer said. “These tiny little uncomfortable moments in college happened to be the start of a now 11-year career that has pushed me into some amazing moments, meeting some amazing humans, and seeing the world in a way that less than 200 people on this planet have ever experienced.”

In 2023, Brauer made history in the Global Solo Challenge, finishing second overall in the grueling 30,000-mile race and becoming only the eighth woman to complete it. At just 29 years old, she cracked a rib, administered her own IV to treat extreme dehydration, rounded the world’s three Great Capes, an achievement that catapulted her to international recognition and inspired thousands of followers with her courage, skill, and determination.

From the deck of her racing boat to the stage at RWU, Brauer brought the audience on a journey across oceans and into the raw realities of chasing a dream. She spoke candidly about setbacks and uncertainty, about carving space for herself in a male-dominated field, and about the value of embracing discomfort.

“When you leave Roger Williams University and enter the world today – whether you have your first big job coming up or maybe you’re moving back in with your parents like I did – things are about to change drastically,” she said. “A restart. Restarts are good. They take us from our comfortable, familiar womb that we have created and challenge us to learn something new.”

She urged graduates to stay open, present, and driven by what they believe in. “Whatever industry you walk, you will find that you have to cut your teeth in the beginning and maybe even the middle to get respect and earn your keep at the end. And it will be hard,” Brauer said. “But fighting for something you believe in gives us purpose to wake up every day.”

RWU’s Commencement ceremony celebrated its 1,269 graduates across undergraduate, graduate, and law programs, conferring 875 bachelor’s degrees, 161 master’s degrees, 165 law degrees, 72 associate degrees, and 14 certificates. Of the Class of 2025 undergraduates, 54 percent graduated with a double major or a minor added to their major, embodying the powerful combinations students make at RWU across academic degrees and credentials, internship, practicum and clinical experiences, and student leadership and involvement opportunities.

In his remarks, RWU President Ioannis N. Miaoulis urged graduates to chart a path fueled by conviction and to let their college experience inspire bold, forward-looking action.

“In a world that is constantly changing, a Roger Williams University education has prepared you with a real-world education,” Miaoulis said. “Find a life passion and stick with it – one that will continuously define your purpose, fuel you with endless energy, and make a difference in the world.”

He encouraged graduates to embrace the complexity of the world by working across disciplines and perspectives, reminding them that lasting solutions are rarely found in isolation. “Drawing from your interdisciplinary education, continue to seek collaboration with others to bring together a wide range of ideas, knowledge, and experiences to discover innovative solutions that one perspective alone cannot do as effectively,” he said. “Now is your time to go forth with confidence and resolve and make your mark on the world.”

Undergraduate student speaker Jules Gerstner ’25 encouraged the Class of 2025 to approach life with curiosity, resilience, and collaboration, drawing parallels between scientific experimentation and the college experience as she reflected on her journey as both a scientist and an artist.

“Today we leave the university with a degree, but more than that, we leave with the knowledge, connections, and confidence we have gained through the process,” said Gerstner, a Chemistry and Biology double major and Visual Artsminor from Carlisle, Penn., who will pursue her Ph.D. in chemical biology at Yale University this fall. “The end of an experiment is not the end of the line. Whether we continue our education, join the workforce, or take time to explore new passions, we are now prepared to tackle new questions with the skills that we have just gained.”

As the graduate student speaker, Harrison Latimer ’24, M’25 delivered a message of gratitude, self-discovery, and humor, drawing inspiration from three unlikely yet fitting role models: Kobe Bryant, Iron Man, and Jerry Seinfeld. From attending basketball camp on campus as a second grader to earning both his bachelor’s and MBA through RWU’s 4+1 MBA program, Latimer reflected on a journey of growth, both on the court and in the classroom.

“I love that this school made me a better person, even if you only saw me as a basketball player. I love that I was chosen to speak to you today, even though there are plenty of students here with higher GPAs and better résumés,” said Latimer of Providence, R.I. “And most importantly, I love the way that Roger Williams gave me a home, even though it’s time to say goodbye.”

Encouraging his fellow graduates to embrace risk and pursue what they care about, Latimer reminded them that the path forward may not be linear, but it should be meaningful, and challenged them to chase what they love, no matter how unconventional. “Be proud of your effort. Be proud of what you care about,” he said. “Because at 50, if you wake up and realize you procrastinated your whole life – that you waited too long to chase what you love – that kind of regret will hit harder than any late assignment ever could.”

RWU Board of Trustees Chair Heather Boujoulian, a 1997 graduate of the School of Engineering, Computing and Construction Management and Managing Director and Head of Development at Berkshire Residential Investments, expressed her deep confidence in graduates’ ability to thrive as they take the next step in their careers.

“Now is the time to dive deeper – into knowledge, into the questions, into the ideas that light the fire inside you and shape the world. Now is the time to soar higher – lifting your sight beyond what is easy or expected, daring to imagine what has never been seen before,” said Boujoulian. “Embrace any uncertainty for the unknown, but above all, feel a strong readiness for what the future may hold.”

In her remarks, Boujoulian celebrated a wide range of accomplishments that exemplify RWU’s distinctive blend of academic excellence and hands-on learning. From inspiring young learners through STEM outreach to shaping coastal policy with environmental research, she emphasized how these real-world projects and classroom experiences have molded a generation of thoughtful leaders, innovative problem-solvers, and community builders.

“As you leave here today with your degrees, remember that you carry the Roger Williams name with you and the values that anchor our institution,” Boujoulian said, “You will tell your story with the knowledge, compassion, and courage you’ve gained at Roger Williams University to lead movements, spark innovation, heal communities, and lift humanity higher.”

Welcoming the new graduates to the RWU Alumni Association, Walter Ramos ’83 reflected on the unexpected twists and defining moments that shaped his path from a Hawk to President and CEO of Rogerson Communities. Sharing his personal story of loss, perseverance, support, and mentorship, Ramos credited Roger Williams with helping him find clarity and direction during a time of family challenges. “Roger Williams University was there for me at a time when I could not see and find that path for myself,” he said.

Ramos encouraged graduates to embrace their own journeys with resilience, to ask for help when needed, and to offer that same support to future generations of RWU students. “The road to your purpose in life will always come with unexpected turns and challenges. Never give up,” he said. “And when you’ve reached that pinnacle in your career and your life, remember to help others so that they can get there too.”

At the School of Law ceremony, retired South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman, whose distinguished judicial career was shaped by a commitment to justice and a personal journey that began in segregated South Carolina, delivered the law school Commencement address.

Newman reminded graduates that the rule of law is only as strong as those who defend it and urged them to pursue their legal careers with courage and conviction.

“Though times may be uncertain, the need for people like you is clear. Advocates, critical thinkers, and people who believe in the rule of law have always made a difference,” Newman said. “No matter what path you choose after today, the world will be a better place because of you and what you have to offer society. When you are guided by principle, your work matters, and your living will not be in vain.”

Law student speaker Ashley Kaplan L’25, of Sutton, Mass., brought humor, heart, and a healthy dose of legal wit to the podium as she reflected on the challenges and triumphs of law school and reminded her classmates to take a moment to appreciate how far they’ve come.

“I hope my fellow graduates take the time to celebrate this accomplishment,” she said. “It was your strength, determination, and precision that led to today’s success. Success is not finite, and this degree is only the beginning.”

During the university ceremony, RWU celebrated leaders across diverse fields, from offshore sailing and entrepreneurship to public safety and the judiciary. Honorary degrees were presented to Brauer, who served as the keynote speaker; Joseph Brito, Jr., a dedicated entrepreneur and community leader, and a trustee emeritus of the Roger Williams University Board of Trustees; Kevin Lynch, Chief of the Bristol Police Department, whose decades of service have advanced community-centered policing and an RWU graduate holding a Bachelor of Criminal Justice and Master of Justice Studies; and the Honorable Clifton Newman, a distinguished Circuit Court judge whose unwavering commitment to justice and integrity has earned national recognition.

On behalf of the Faculty Senate, the university also presented awards to faculty members in recognition for outstanding and innovative teaching. The Excellence in Teaching Award was given to Li-Ling Yang, Professor of Science Education in the Feinstein School of Humanities, Arts, and Education. The School of Law Faculty of the Year Award was presented to Professor of Law Susan Heyman.

For the first time in its history, Roger Williams University conferred posthumous degrees to honor students who passed away before completing their studies. This year, RWU recognized Paul Arris, an Architecture major who died in 1990 with one semester remaining, and Nathaniel Trinidad, a third-year law student who died in 2024 while studying abroad. The Roger Williams University spirit is truly embodied in both Paul and Nate through their character, talent, and dedication to community.

