Johnson Fistel Investigates Fairness of Proposed Sale of TaskUs, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether the board of directors of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the company to Blackstone, TaskUs Co-Founder and CEO Bryce Maddock, and Co-Founder and President Jaspar Weir (collectively, the “Buyer Group”).

On May 9, 2025, TaskUs entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Buyer Group will acquire all outstanding shares of the Company. Under the terms of the agreement, each holder of TaskUs common stock will receive only $16.50 in cash per share. Over the twelve-month period preceding the announcement Task stock traded as high as $19.60 and over $70 several years earlier.

You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/taskus-inc-3

If you are a shareholder of TaskUs and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

