Terranet invites to presentation of Interim report for the first quarter on May 19, 2025

On Maj 19th 2025, Terranet AB (publ) will release its Interim report for the first quarter 2025. On the same day at 10 a.m. CET, the company’s CEO Lars Lindell and CTO Pierre Ekwall will provide an update on the operations in a webcast.

The event will be broadcast digitally and is open to the public. The presentation will be held in English. Via the webcast, there is an opportunity to ask written questions.

Link to the webcast:  https://terranet.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025
A recording of the presentation will be available afterwards on Terranet's website.

For more information, please contact:        
Lars Lindell, CEO
E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)
Terranet's goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS technology available today.

The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow our journey at: www.terranet.se

