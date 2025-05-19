Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

 | Source: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on May 16, 2025 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, (“Toziyana”) that Toziyana has purchased, in aggregate, 12,449 common shares in the Company on May 15, 2025 at a volume weighted average price of $14.47 per share (the “Purchases”).

Following the Purchases, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in common shares representing 12.56 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie


Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster


Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent




Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham


Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda


Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa


Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
  

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details  of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a)NameVictor Gapare
  
2Reason for the notification      

 
a)Position/status
 		Executive Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
  
3Details  of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 
a)Name
 		Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)LEI21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
  
4Details  of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 
Identification code		Common shares of no par value
 
JE00BF0XVB15
  
b)Nature of the transaction
 		Purchase of securities 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
   US$14.47 12,449
d)Aggregated information
 
- Aggregated volume    

- Price
 		N/A 
e)Date of the transaction
 		May 15, 2025
f)Place of the transactionNYSE American LLC
  

Recommended Reading