Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on May 16, 2025 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, (“Toziyana”) that Toziyana has purchased, in aggregate, 12,449 common shares in the Company on May 15, 2025 at a volume weighted average price of $14.47 per share (the “Purchases”).

Following the Purchases, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in common shares representing 12.56 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall





Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie





Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster





Tel: +44 20 3100 2000 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Gordon Poole

Julia Tilley

Elfie Kent









Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 3PPB (Financial PR, North America)

Patrick Chidley

Paul Durham





Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Tel: +1 203 940 2538 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda





Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa





Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM