Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 12 to May 16, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from May 12 to May 16, 2025

Saint-Cloud, May 19, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 12, 2025 to May 16, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/12/2025 FR0012435121 10,446 22.8318 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/12/2025 FR0012435121 11,479 22.7919 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/13/2025 FR0012435121 21,367 22.8516 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/13/2025 FR0012435121 4,188 22.8101 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/14/2025 FR0012435121 17,800 22.8707 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/14/2025 FR0012435121 7,500 22.7993 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/15/2025 FR0012435121 26,000 22.6593 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/15/2025 FR0012435121 21,199 22.6155 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/16/2025 FR0012435121 25,586 22.5979 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/16/2025 FR0012435121 16,000 22.5795 DXE Total 161,565 22.7156

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment