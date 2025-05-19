Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 12 to May 16, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from May 12 to May 16, 2025

Saint-Cloud, May 19, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 12, 2025 to May 16, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/12/2025FR001243512110,44622.8318XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/12/2025FR001243512111,47922.7919DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/13/2025FR001243512121,36722.8516XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/13/2025FR00124351214,18822.8101DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/14/2025FR001243512117,80022.8707XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/14/2025FR00124351217,50022.7993DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/15/2025FR001243512126,00022.6593XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/15/2025FR001243512121,19922.6155DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/16/2025FR001243512125,58622.5979XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/16/2025FR001243512116,00022.5795DXE
 Total161,56522.7156 

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.

