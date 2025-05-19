Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 12 May 2025 – 16 May 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 20:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 11,460,000 15.74 178,619,900 12 May 2025 260,000 15.64 4,066,400 13 May 2025 260,000 15.70 4,082,000 14 May 2025 250,000 15.74 3,935,000 15 May 2025 200,000 15.93 3,186,000 16 May 2025 200,000 16.14 3,228,000 Total, week number 20 1,170,000 15.81 18,497,400 Accumulated under the program 12,630,000 15.75 197,117,300

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 106,049,230 own shares corresponding to 6.88 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

