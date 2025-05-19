Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 12 May 2025 – 16 May 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 20:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|11,460,000
|15.74
|178,619,900
|12 May 2025
|260,000
|15.64
|4,066,400
|13 May 2025
|260,000
|15.70
|4,082,000
|14 May 2025
|250,000
|15.74
|3,935,000
|15 May 2025
|200,000
|15.93
|3,186,000
|16 May 2025
|200,000
|16.14
|3,228,000
|Total, week number 20
|1,170,000
|15.81
|18,497,400
|Accumulated under the program
|12,630,000
|15.75
|197,117,300
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 106,049,230 own shares corresponding to 6.88 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
