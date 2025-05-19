Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).              
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                            

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 12 May to 16 May, 2025:                                                  

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 52,576   601,018,030
12 May 2025 600 12,480.8833 7,488,530
13 May 2025 670 12,264.4328 8,217,170
14 May 2025 670 12,582.9701 8,430,590
15 May 2025 650 12,576.2462 8,174,560
16 May 2025 600 12,727.0667 7,636,240
Total 12 – 16 May 2025 3,190   39,947,090
Accumulated under the program 55,766   640,965,120
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 297,719   3,456,225,019
12 May 2025 3,006 12,704.4943 38,189,710
13 May 2025 3,358 12,375.6284 41,557,360
14 May 2025 3,358 12,757.1307 42,838,445
15 May 2025 3,257 12,749.8557 41,526,280
16 May 2025 3,006 12,923.0356 38,846,645
Total 12 – 16 May 2025 15,985   202,958,440
Bought from the Foundation* 2,090 12,696.8129 26,536,339
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 315,794   3,685,719,798

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 55,766 A shares and 422,859 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.02% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.


Copenhagen, 19 May, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


