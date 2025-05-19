Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 12 May to 16 May, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 52,576 601,018,030 12 May 2025 600 12,480.8833 7,488,530 13 May 2025 670 12,264.4328 8,217,170 14 May 2025 670 12,582.9701 8,430,590 15 May 2025 650 12,576.2462 8,174,560 16 May 2025 600 12,727.0667 7,636,240 Total 12 – 16 May 2025 3,190 39,947,090 Accumulated under the program 55,766 640,965,120 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 297,719 3,456,225,019 12 May 2025 3,006 12,704.4943 38,189,710 13 May 2025 3,358 12,375.6284 41,557,360 14 May 2025 3,358 12,757.1307 42,838,445 15 May 2025 3,257 12,749.8557 41,526,280 16 May 2025 3,006 12,923.0356 38,846,645 Total 12 – 16 May 2025 15,985 202,958,440 Bought from the Foundation* 2,090 12,696.8129 26,536,339 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 315,794 3,685,719,798

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 55,766 A shares and 422,859 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.02% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 19 May, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





