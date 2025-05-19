Kvartalsrapport Q1 2025 for ROCKWOOL A/S
Kvartalsrapporten udgives ikke længere på dansk. Se vedhæftede kvartalsrapport på engelsk.
Yderligere information:
Kim Junge Andersen, Chief Financial Officer
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
Vedhæftet fil
| Source: Rockwool A/S Rockwool A/S
Kvartalsrapport Q1 2025 for ROCKWOOL A/S
Kvartalsrapporten udgives ikke længere på dansk. Se vedhæftede kvartalsrapport på engelsk.
Yderligere information:
Kim Junge Andersen, Chief Financial Officer
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
Vedhæftet fil
Company announcementfor ROCKWOOL A/SRelease no. 29 – 2025to Nasdaq Copenhagen 14 May 2025 ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme As mentioned in...Read More
Company announcementfor ROCKWOOL A/SRelease no. 28 – 2025to Nasdaq Copenhagen 7 May 2025 ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme As mentioned in announcement...Read More