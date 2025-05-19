Combining EVP roles of Human Health Biosolutions and Strategy & Integration

As a next step on Novonesis’ integration journey, we combine the two EVP areas Human Health Biosolutions and Strategy & Integration.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – After successfully combining into one company, Novonesis is delivering strong results, progressing firmly on the integration, as well as realizing synergies across the company. As a next step on our integration journey, the EVP area of Strategy & Integration will combine with the Human Health Biosolutions sales area. Henrik Joerck Nielsen, currently Executive Vice President for Strategy & Integration, will step into the newly combined role as EVP Human Health Biosolutions & Strategy. Amy Byrick steps down as EVP for Human Health Biosolutions. The change to the Executive Leadership team will be effective no later than August 1, 2025.

“Since combining into Novonesis in January 2024, we have made impressive progress in coming together as one company while delivering on our synergy targets. Throughout this integration journey, Henrik has orchestrated and driven the transformation and overall integration. Henrik’s strong strategic and business acumen, coupled with his background spanning R&D and commercial leadership within pharmaceuticals, nutrition and health, make him an excellent profile to further develop Novonesis’ Human Health business and ensure we continue to successfully execute on our strategy,” says Ester Baiget, CEO, Novonesis.

Amy Byrick will open a new chapter in her life and pursue a non-Executive career. She will therefore step down from her position as Executive Vice President of Human Health Biosolutions and leave the company by July 31. Amy joined Novozymes’ Executive Leadership Team in 2021 as EVP of Strategy & Transformation, and she was appointed Executive Vice President of Human Health Biosolutions in Novonesis in 2023.

“I want to extend a heartful thank you to Amy for her extraordinary contribution and commitment to creating Novonesis and establishing our Human Health Biosolutions Business. Amy has been a key player in driving the combination of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, and she has also been instrumental in ensuring that Novonesis is well-positioned to meet the evolving nutritional and health needs of a growing population. I send my warmest wishes to Amy as she embarks on this new chapter in her life,” says Ester Baiget.





