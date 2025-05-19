Dorman appoints Kathleen Pacheco as President of its Specialty Vehicle business segment

COLMAR, Pa., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (“Dorman” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DORM) announced today the appointment of Kathleen Pacheco as President of the Specialty Vehicle business segment. As part of a planned succession, Ms. Pacheco replaces Lindsay Hunt, who previously served in the role and was the Chief Executive Officer of SuperATV prior to Dorman’s acquisition of the business in 2022. Ms. Hunt will remain with the Company in an advisory role to support the leadership team through the transition and serve as a resource to support continued growth of the business.

In connection with Ms. Pacheco’s appointment, Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said “Kathleen has the experience and proven ability to drive growth, financial performance, and the continued success of our Specialty Vehicle business. We thank Lindsay for her dedication and visionary leadership as she guided SuperATV’s smooth transition and seamless integration following the acquisition. Lindsay has been integral in building a strong culture focused on product innovation and commercial excellence, and we look forward to her continued support of the business as Kathleen takes on her new role.”

Prior to her appointment as President, Specialty Vehicle, Ms. Pacheco served as Chief Operating Officer of the business segment. Before joining Dorman, she held senior leadership positions and other roles of increasing responsibility at Tenneco and Johnson Controls. She holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Marquette University, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Kettering University.

Ms. Hunt said, “Kathleen is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of our business, our values, and our strategic objectives. As Chief Operating Officer, she has been instrumental in leading changes to our innovation and development teams, and in supply chain transformation. I am looking forward to continuing to work with her and the Dorman team in my new role.”

Ms. Pacheco said, “I’m inspired by the confidence that Dorman’s leadership has shown in me and the exciting future ahead for Dorman and its Specialty Vehicle business. I’m committed to building on the SuperATV legacy and brand, and I look forward to benefiting from Lindsay’s experience and advice as I take on my new role.”

Contacts

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing, sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

Investor Relations: Alex Whitelam, Vice President, Investor Relations, awhitelam@dormanproducts.com

Visit our website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website periodically to view new and updated information.

About Dorman

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “probably,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “views,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.