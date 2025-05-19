Duke Robotics Strengthens Global Growth Strategy with Appointment of Yuval Hogeg as International Business Development Director

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB:DUKR) (“Duke Robotics” or the “Company”), a leader in advanced robotics technology and autonomous drone solutions, today announced the appointment of Mr. Yuval Hogeg as the International Business Development Director of the Company. Mr. Hogeg brings over two decades of expertise in managing complex intelligence operations and cultivating high-level international partnerships. He has established an extensive diplomatic and business network spanning North America, the European Union, Gulf Cooperation Council nations, and strategic regions across Africa.

Mr. Hogeg’s appointment supports and strengthens Duke Robotics global expansion strategy, as it scales its IC Drone technology for high-voltage insulator maintenance and other civilian applications, as well as the Company’s expanded collaboration with Elbit Systems Land allowing the Company to market the stabilized weapons drone system technology, marketed under the brand name “Birds of Prey.

Mr. Hogeg has a proven track-record in establishing and managing high level international cooperations in different cultural environments. He served for over 22 years in management roles at the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, in intelligence-operative units and in the international cooperation system.

Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Hogeg to Duke Robotics as we continue to expand our international footprint. His extensive managerial experience and high interpersonal and networking skills together with his intimate familiarity and deep understanding of different cultural environments will be instrumental to our business development activities and global expansion strategy."

Yuval Hogeg, the newly appointed International Business Development Director of Duke Robotics, added: "I am excited to join Duke Robotics at this pivotal moment in the Company's global expansion. Throughout my career, I've specialized in building international relationships across diverse cultural environments and organizational structures. I believe the Company's innovative technologies have tremendous potential in multiple international markets. I look forward to leveraging my experience and network to accelerate Duke Robotics' growth.”





About Duke Robotics Corp.

Duke Robotics Corp. (formerly known as UAS Drone Corp) is a forward-thinking company focused on bringing advanced stabilization and autonomous solutions to both military and civilian sectors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Robotics Ltd., the company developed TIKAD, an advanced robotic system that enables remote, real-time, and accurate firing of lightweight firearms and weaponry via an unmanned aerial platform (UAV) designed to meet the growing demand for tech solutions in modern warfare. Duke Robotics Ltd. Also developed the IC Drone, a first-of-its-kind robotic, drone-enabled system for cleaning electric utility insulators. The unique system, based on the Company's advanced intellectual property and know-how, integrates algorithms, autonomous systems, and robotic technologies used in mission-critical applications.

For more information about Duke Robotics Corp (Previously UAS Drone Corp) please visit www.dukeroboticsys.com or view documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the Company’s global expansion strategy and future growth; the scaling of the Company’s IC Drone technology for high-voltage insulator maintenance and other civilian applications; future marketing of the Company’s stabilized weapons drone system technology, marketed under the brand name “Birds of Prey”; and the Company’s growth potential in multiple international markets. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of the IC Drone, the continued development and refinement of our technology, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with entering new markets, economic conditions that may affect infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in Greece or other regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.





