Duke Robotics Announces Launch of AEROTRACE™ - AI-Powered Advanced Aerial Monitoring and Intelligence Solution

An AI-Enabled Aerial Intelligence Solution Delivering Actionable Insights for Infrastructure Monitoring

New Offering Complements Duke’s Robotic Insulator Cleaning Solutions While Expanding Its Infrastructure Intelligence Capabilities

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) (“Duke Robotics” or the “Company”), a leader in advanced robotics and drone-based solutions for civilian and defense markets, today announced the launch of AEROTRACE™1, a new aerial monitoring and intelligence product designed to provide infrastructure operators with actionable insights and enhanced situational awareness.

AEROTRACE™ is an aerial monitoring and intelligence solution, integrating a combination of capabilities and developments in the fields of hardware, sensors, software and artificial intelligence (“AI”), including through collaboration with other parties. AEROTRACE™ captures stabilized, high-resolution aerial data and transforms it into practical insights for infrastructure assessment and operational planning. The AEROTRACE™ system is designed to support utilities and industrial operators in identifying asset conditions, prioritizing maintenance activities, and improving decision-making across large-scale and distributed infrastructure networks.

“We believe that AEROTRACE™ represents an important expansion of Duke Robotics’ capabilities,” said Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics. “By adding an advanced monitoring and intelligence layer to our technology portfolio, we are aiming to enable customers to better understand the condition of their assets, improve operational efficiency, and enhance safety - whether AEROTRACE™ is deployed on its own or alongside our existing robotic solutions.”

AEROTRACE™ combines stabilized aerial data capture with software-driven analytics, including AI-assisted image analysis, to help identify areas of interest and potential anomalies across infrastructure assets. While AEROTRACE™ can be deployed as an independent monitoring solution, it is also designed to complement and support Duke Robotics’ Insulator Cleaning Drone (“IC Drone”) service by informing where maintenance may be required. Together, these capabilities can support a more targeted and efficient approach to infrastructure maintenance.

The launch of AEROTRACE™ reflects Duke Robotics’ continued evolution toward delivering not only advanced robotic hardware solutions, but also software, data, and intelligence-driven solutions that expand the Company’s addressable markets and enhance the value delivered to customers.

About Duke Robotics

Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) develops advanced stabilization and autonomous robotic drone systems for both civilian and defense markets. The Company’s Insulator Cleaning Drone (IC Drone) is a first-of-its-kind, drone-enabled system for cleaning and monitoring high-voltage electric utility insulators. Leveraging Duke’s technologies, the IC Drone provides a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective alternative method. In defense, through a collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems Land Ltd. (“Elbit”), the Bird of Prey weapons drone system is an agile, fully stabilized remote weapon system designed for non-line-of-sight and stand-off engagements, marketed by Elbit under the brand name Bird of Prey (formerly known as TIKAD). For additional Company information, please visit https://dukeroboticsys.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the launch and anticipated adoption of AEROTRACE™, the expected benefits and capabilities of our aerial monitoring and intelligence software solutions, the integration of software-driven analytics, including AI-assisted image analysis, into our technology portfolio, the potential use of AEROTRACE™ to support infrastructure monitoring and maintenance decision-making, and the extent to which AEROTRACE™ may complement and expand our existing robotic solutions and addressable markets. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of our technologies, the continued development and refinement of our technology, our ability to effectively collaborate with Elbit Systems, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with marketing activities in new markets, economic conditions that may affect defense spending and infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in various regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 AEROTRACE™ is a product name used by Duke Robotics Corp. The Company is preparing an application to register the name as a trademark.



