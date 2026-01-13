Duke Robotics Secures Regulatory Approval for IC Drone Operations in Greece

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) ("Duke Robotics" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced robotics technology and autonomous drone solutions for the civilian and defense markets, today announced that its wholly owned Greek subsidiary, Duke Robotics Hellas I.K.E. (“Duke Robotics Greece”), has received operational authorization for its Insulator Cleaning Drone (IC Drone) system from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (“HCAA”), Greece’s civil aviation regulator.

The authorization to operate the IC Drone in Greece was granted following Duke Robotics Greece’s successful completion of the Specific Operations Risk Assessment (“SORA”) process, a comprehensive, risk-based methodology developed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (“EASA”) to ensure that complex drone operations are conducted safely and in compliance with EU Regulation 2019/947. The authorization permits Duke Robotics Greece to conduct drone flights as part of its IC Drone product.

With the receipt of this authorization, Duke Robotics Greece has completed the regulatory process required to enable IC Drone operations in the Greek market. This milestone follows the establishment of Duke Robotics Greece earlier in 2025 and the qualification of local drone operators. It represents the transition from regulatory approval into the operationalization phase of the Company’s IC Drone activities in Greece.

“The receipt of operational authorization from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority enables Duke Robotics Greece to move from regulatory preparation into the operationalization phase for IC Drone activities,” said Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics. “Completion of the SORA process under the EU regulatory framework reflects the rigor of our safety and operational approach and we believe it establishes a compliant foundation as we continue to develop our European activities.”

The SORA framework is an accepted means of compliance under EASA regulations governing drone operations across all European Union member states. While authorizations remain subject to review by individual national aviation authorities, the completion of the SORA process under the EU-harmonized framework aligns the IC Drone system with the regulatory standards applicable across the EU.

About Duke Robotics

Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) develops advanced stabilization and autonomous robotic drone systems for both civilian and defense markets. The Company’s Insulator Cleaning Drone (IC Drone) is a first-of-its-kind, drone-enabled system for cleaning and monitoring high-voltage electric utility insulators. Leveraging Duke’s technologies, the IC Drone provides a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective alternative method. In defense, through a collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems Land Ltd. (“Elbit”), the Bird of Prey weapons drone system is an agile, fully stabilized remote weapon system designed for non-line-of-sight and stand-off engagements, marketed by Elbit under the brand name Bird of Prey (formerly known as TIKAD). For additional Company information, please visit https://dukeroboticsys.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss commercial deployment of the IC Drone system in Greece, the belief that the approval establishes a compliant foundation as it continues to develop its European activities, and the potential future expansion of IC Drone activities under applicable regulatory frameworks across the EU. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of our technologies, the continued development and refinement of our technology, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with marketing activities in new markets, economic conditions that may affect defense spending and infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in various regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.





