SANS Institute Unveils SANS Skills Quest by NetWars: Self-Paced, Real-World Cyber Training for a Rapidly Evolving Threat Landscape

Bethesda, MD, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training, today announced the launch of SANS Skills Quest by NetWars, a new self-paced cyber range that offers cybersecurity professionals six or twelve months of unlimited, hands-on training through a flexible, browser-based platform. Available globally, SANS Skills Quest enables practitioners to strengthen real-world skills anytime, anywhere.

SANS Skills Quest is designed to meet the growing demand for accessible, practical cybersecurity training. As cyber threats evolve faster than ever, practitioners must continually maintain and sharpen their skills. Yet busy schedules, limited travel budgets, and rigid training formats have made traditional approaches increasingly difficult to sustain. SANS Skills Quest provides a solution by offering flexible, on-demand access to evolving challenges developed by top SANS instructors.

"Cybersecurity skills are not static. They must be exercised and refined, and Cybersecurity skills are like skills in any other field: we can learn new ones, and we have to practice those we already have. That's exactly what we built SANS Skills Quest for! As we continue to add content, we want it to be the one-stop playground to make professionals better at all the tasks they'll encounter in their everyday work.

- Chris Elgee, Certified SANS Instructor and project lead for SANS Skills Quest by NetWars

Participants receive six or twelve months of 24/7 access to a wide range of challenges, covering topics like Python scripting, ELK threat hunting, firewall fundamentals, and social engineering. New challenges are added regularly during the subscription period, ensuring that the content stays aligned with the latest tactics and threat trends.

Key features include:

Flexible, Browser-based Access: Train anytime, anywhere, with no downloads or installations needed.





Train anytime, anywhere, with no downloads or installations needed. Comprehensive, Real-world Content: Over 60 hours of interactive scenarios covering beginner to advanced topics, with new challenges added regularly.





Over 60 hours of interactive scenarios covering beginner to advanced topics, with new challenges added regularly. Personalized Growth Tools: Scorecards, private challenge environments, and guided hints support individual development and track progress over time.





Scorecards, private challenge environments, and guided hints support individual development and track progress over time. Team and Solo Training Modes: Build skills independently or collaborate with colleagues to strengthen team capabilities.

At SANS, we believe continuous skill development is the foundation of cybersecurity readiness. SANS Skills Quest, developed by our team at Counter Hack, provides individuals and organizations with flexible, real-world practice opportunities to keep pace with evolving threats. By offering these hands-on experiences, we help the cybersecurity workforce stay sharp, resilient, and prepared for whatever challenges come next.

— Maurice Wilson, Fellow (Air Force Institute of Technology), Counter Hack Innovations

Enrollment is now open. To learn more or register for SANS Skills Quest by NetWars, visit sans.org/cyber-ranges/skills-quest/.

