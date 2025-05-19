Mark Cuban Foundation and Corteva Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Indianapolis, Des Moines Area Teens

INDIANAPOLIS, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation is proud to announce its bootcamp in partnership with Corteva. The program will bring back the highly acclaimed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp to Indianapolis, Indiana, while expanding its reach for the first time to Des Moines, Iowa area high schools. This collaboration emphasizes the Foundation’s mission to reach students in underserved and previously unconnected regions, providing them with opportunities to engage with innovative technology.

Corteva’s global headquarters and crop protection business unit is located in Indianapolis, while its seed business is based in Johnston, Iowa, near Des Moines.

“We leverage AI tools throughout our innovation pipeline to deliver leading seed and crop protection products to farmers worldwide,” said Brian Lutz, vice president of agricultural solutions at Corteva. “We're excited to collaborate with the Mark Cuban Foundation for the third consecutive year to help students gain experience with AI, and to understand the remarkable capabilities of this technology.”

The program aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of artificial intelligence and its applications to future careers. Students can select from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, or education and career readiness. Driven by the belief that fostering interest in AI at a young age is crucial for preparing the next generation for their future, the AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in 9-12 grade with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

This free AI Bootcamp is hosted for underserved high school students with a transparent focus on underrepresented communities, first-generation college students, and those from low to moderate-income households. The AI Bootcamp Program provides students with lunch and a snack, transportation assistance, and technology equipment during bootcamp.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Corteva, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamps, taking place on November 1st, 8th, and 15th is hosted and staffed by Corteva, a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to deliver solutions for the world’s most pressing agriculture challenges.

Corteva hosted a camp last year and is one of more than 25 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S. in 2025.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .