Priority OnDemand Honors EMS Professionals During National EMS Week

Knoxville, TN, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority OnDemand, a leading national healthcare provider, is proud to join EMS agencies across the country in celebrating National EMS Week, May 18-24, 2025. This week honors the critical work of emergency medical services professionals who are on the frontlines delivering life-saving care and compassion in communities nationwide.

This year’s EMS Week theme, “We Care. For Everyone.”, closely aligns with Priority OnDemand’s mission to provide Healthcare Anywhere®. At the heart of that mission are the paramedics, EMTs, nurses, and support staff whose dedication, professionalism, and resilience ensure high-quality care every day.

“Our company was founded on the belief that pre-hospital care should be high-quality, responsive, and adaptable to the changing healthcare landscape,” said Bryan Gibson, CEO of Priority OnDemand. “EMS Week is a time to recognize the everyday heroes - our clinicians and support teams - whose service improves and saves lives across the country.”

What sets Priority OnDemand apart is its comprehensive, multi-tiered approach to pre-hospital care. In addition to traditional ambulance transport, the company operates specialized divisions that advance care delivery:

OnDemand Visit – providing virtual healthcare access and ER diversion support

OnDemand Connect – streamlining patient movement and logistics within healthcare systems

OnDemand Specialty Vehicles – manufacturing state-of-the-art ambulances designed by EMS professionals for EMS professionals

“These integrated services work together to support our frontline teams and improve patient outcomes,” said Gibson. “While innovative systems and technology enhance care, it’s the people behind them - our EMS professionals - who make the difference. They are the backbone of everything we do.”

During EMS Week and throughout the year, Priority OnDemand remains committed to supporting the wellbeing, growth, and recognition of its EMS workforce—because behind every solution is a dedicated provider making a lasting impact.

About Priority OnDemand

Built on a proven foundation as a national leader in EMS and medical transportation, Priority OnDemand’s expert healthcare services and technology solutions create important connections across the continuum of care that solve challenges and reduce inefficiencies for patients, providers, hospitals and healthcare facilities, communities, and insurers. Priority OnDemand offers solutions across four interconnected businesses: EMS & Medical Transportation, Telehealth, Patient Logistics, and Vehicle Manufacturing. The Priority OnDemand team consists of more than 4,100 healthcare services professionals who impact the lives of 830,000 patients annually. For more information, please visit www.priorityondemand.com.