American Kidney Fund’s Kidney Health for All™ Health Equity Media Campaign Expands to More Communities Nationwide

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) has launched the next phase of its national Kidney Health for All™ media campaign, connecting millions more people with resources to help prevent kidney disease in high-risk populations.

Part of AKF’s Kidney Health for All™ health equity program, the media campaign first launched in 2024 to raise awareness about kidney disease prevention and management among Black and Hispanic/Latino people who are at greatest risk of kidney failure. In the U.S., the prevalence of kidney failure among Black people is more than four times that of white people, while the prevalence of kidney failure in Hispanic or Latino people is more than twice that of non-Hispanic white people, according to the U.S. Renal Data System.

“Our mission in launching Kidney Health for All was simple: to help ensure that all Americans, regardless of race, ethnicity or background, can access the tools and information they need to help prevent and effectively manage kidney disease,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “Our critical work to address health disparities is ongoing, and we are grateful for the continuing support of all those who have joined in our efforts to fight kidney disease on all fronts.”

The media campaign employs TV, streaming and radio PSAs, digital advertising, and videos in primary care offices nationwide. It also features ads on billboards and public transportation in metropolitan areas with high rates of kidney disease; these billboards and public transit ads have now expanded to eight additional markets, for a total of 16: Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, New Orleans, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Washington, D.C.; Birmingham, Alabama; Columbia, South Carolina; Jackson, Mississippi; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Richmond, Virginia; and Sacramento, California.

AKF’s Kidney Health for All health equity program addresses four areas of kidney health: prevention and awareness, increasing use of home dialysis, diversifying participation in clinical trials and increasing access to transplant.

As part of this work, AKF established and convened the Health Equity Coalition in 2021. This coalition is comprised of organizations, patients and caregivers and helps guide the development of evidence-based programs and resources for AKF’s patient and professional audiences.

Since the launch of the program, AKF has developed a number of award-winning resources, including Your Guide to Kidney Transplant and the Home Dialysis Decision Aid, with more resources for people living with kidney disease and those at risk coming soon.

AKF has also created a health equity training program, which connects advocates to each other, teaches effective advocacy techniques, helps attendees develop an understanding of health equity impacting people with kidney disease and empowers attendees to advocate for laws, policies and regulations that impact the kidney community.

Additionally, AKF is now in its second year of its Kidney Health Coach (KHC) Health Equity Grant program, which helps expand the reach and impact of KHC by empowering organizations and coaches across the country to reach at-risk communities and spread health messaging in chronic kidney disease (CKD) prevention and management. So far, AKF has awarded 48 coaches and eight organizations with grants.

AKF’s Kidney Health for All program can be viewed at kidneyhealthforall.org.

Kidney Health for All is supported by Presenting Sponsors Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly and Company and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Equity Sponsors AstraZeneca, Merck and Co., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Sanofi and Travere Therapeutics.

