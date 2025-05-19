Stirista Recognized Among 2025’s Fastest-Growing Asian American-Owned Businesses

SAN ANTONIO, TX, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirista, a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions, has been named to the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) 2025 Fast 100 list. The award, now in its 40th year, recognizes the fastest-growing Asian American-owned businesses in the country.

This marks Stirista’s fourth time on the list since 2020, highlighting the company’s continued momentum under the leadership of CEO and founder Ajay Gupta. Stirista’s growth has been fueled by increasing demand for its end-to-end marketing platform and strategic acquisitions that have strengthened its capabilities across data, email, and digital.

We’re honored to be recognized again by USPAACC,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO and founder of Stirista. “This award isn’t just about how fast we’ve grown. It reflects the broader impact Asian American-owned businesses are having across the economy. I’m proud that Stirista continues to be part of that story. As a first-generation immigrant who came to the U.S. in the late 1990s without ever having used a computer, I’m both fascinated and proud of how Stirista continues to lead by blending technologies across the marketing ecosystem and delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

The Fast 100 Award honors Asian American-owned companies that have demonstrated revenue growth, resilience, and industry leadership. Stirista is proud to be recognized as part of this year’s 40th anniversary class.

To learn how Stirista helps brands connect with the right audiences and deliver measurable results across channels, visit www.stirista.com.







# # #









About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines authoritative identity data with omnichannel execution. Through its proprietary audience data, ESP, and DSP, Stirista helps brands acquire and retain customers with precision and speed. The company’s transparent reporting and results analysis help clients eliminate wasted spend and improve performance across digital, email, and media channels.

About USPAACC

The U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC), established in 1984, is the most established and effective national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization representing Pan Asian American businesses. Its Fast 100 Awards honor businesses that demonstrate innovation, growth, and resilience.















